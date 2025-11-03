Orchid Security named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Identity-First Security

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Security , the company bringing clarity and control to the complexity of enterprise identity, today announced its recognition by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in Identity-First Security report. "These Cool Vendors demonstrate innovative ways of identifying real-time security risks, mitigating threats, and adopting new approaches to identity without disrupting existing IAM processes”. We believe that this recognition reflects Orchid’s position as the only identity infrastructure empowering enterprises to securely and compliantly manage identity, with full visibility, control, and automation across modern ecosystems- wherever they run- through AI-driven insights and seamless orchestration.

According to Gartner, “As digital transformation, cloud migration, remote work, and API-centric architectures erode the traditional enterprise perimeter, security models based on network boundaries are no longer adequate to ensure protection. In response, a new paradigm has emerged: identity-first security — a strategy that places identity at the center of security architecture.” *

AI and large language models (LLMs) are increasingly being applied to identity and access management to uncover misconfigurations, blind spots, and gaps that traditional rule-based systems often overlook. This shift enables continuous analysis of identity flows and dynamic policy enforcement, improving both security posture and operational automation.

Orchid’s infrastructural orchestration-centric approach represents a fundamental shift in the IAM paradigm. Rather than relying on tedious application onboarding for each application or limited identity data from a narrow set of already managed applications, which often leads to incomplete insights, static roles, and manual configurations, Orchid delivers continuous assessment and gap analysis, paired with risk-based prioritization of remediation through governance enforced via automated orchestration. By embedding observability and intelligence into the identity fabric, Orchid enables organizations to adapt to real-time context, apply consistent controls across distributed environments, and align identity operations with both security and business priorities.

“It’s a great pleasure to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor,” said Roy Katmor, co-founder and CEO of Orchid Security. “Orchid is committed to helping enterprises navigate the shift to identity-first security - where visibility, automation, and AI-driven analysis work together to provide unprecedented visibility straight from the source: the applications themselves. Even as identity dark matter, the unmanaged and unseen half of enterprise identity, continues to grow, Orchid enables organizations to see identity as coded and as used, across both managed and unmanaged systems. By revealing hidden access paths and strengthening governance via infrastructural orchestration, enterprises can finally achieve evidence-based control.”

Orchid’s platform continuously discovers enterprise applications, automatically analyzes authentication and authorization flows, comparing them against regulatory requirements and cybersecurity frameworks to enable true risk-based prioritization. It then streamlines resolution by augmenting native controls and simplifying onboarding into IAM systems, with little to no effort or coding. By uncovering and addressing the “identity dark matter” hidden across environments, Orchid helps organizations reduce cybersecurity risk, lower operational costs, and meet compliance requirements at scale. Backed by Intel Capital and Team8, Orchid is already trusted by Fortune 500 and global 2000 organizations across industries.

* Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Identity-First Security,” Yemi Davies, Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Rebecca Archambault, Paul Rabinovich, Steve Wessels, 24 October 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any Provider, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those Providers with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Orchid Security

Orchid Security sees straight into application code to deliver the industry’s first Identity Control Plane, transforming IAM complexity into clarity, compliance and control. Its Identity-First Security Orchestration platform continuously discovers enterprise applications, analyzes their native authentication and authorization flows, and accelerates onboarding into governance systems—cutting months of manual work into a single click. By exposing and remediating the “identity dark matter” hidden across modern environments, Orchid helps enterprises reduce risk, lower operational costs and achieve compliance at scale. Backed by Intel Capital and Team8, Orchid leverages observability, automation and large language models to unify fragmented identity operations. Global organizations rely on Orchid to, among other things, modernize identity governance, accelerate IGA adoption and secure the next generation of applications and AI agents.