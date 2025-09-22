JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Introduces Cultural Awareness Series - Tastes of Japan | The Rise of Japanese Food Brands in America

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is excited to announce the Cultural Awareness Series, sponsored by MUFG Bank, inviting individuals from all backgrounds to explore the rich tapestry of traditions and perspectives shaping the global community. On September 29, the event series opens with leaders from top Japanese food companies discussing how Japanese cuisine has become a beloved part of America’s food culture, followed by networking.

"JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is launching a new series to foster cultural connections and discussion," said Yuko Kaifu, president. "The Cultural Awareness Series will host events that celebrate diverse cultures and explore how they intersect—especially through food and social interactions. The September 29th event will set the stage by focusing on the unique influence of Japanese cuisine on the American market."

At the inaugural event, Taste of Japan | The Rise of Japanese Food Brands in America, industry leaders will share their corporate histories, the motivations behind their entry into the U.S., and how they’ve adapted their products and strategies to appeal to American consumers – while preserving the authentic spirit of Japanese cuisine. The panel will also explore their visions for future growth and the balance between embracing American food culture and maintaining the distinct character of their offerings.

Akira Kajita, Chief Executive Director of JETRO Los Angeles, will set the stage for the evening as he shares an overview of historical trends in the Japanese food industry within the U.S. market. Following him, Brian Huff, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA, will highlight the company’s pioneering role in introducing Japanese noodle culture to the U.S., including the launch of Top Ramen® in 1972 – the first instant ramen made and sold in America. Atsuko Kanai, Executive Vice President of Mutual Trading Co., Inc., will share the legacy of a company that was founded in 1926 as a small cooperative serving the Japanese immigrant community, then making culinary history by introducing sushi in America, and reaching the centennial mark, continuing to advance the washoku (Japanese cuisine) art for the next generation of chefs. Taka Ozawa, President of Otafuku Foods Inc., will describe the company’s journey from its 1922 origins in Hiroshima to becoming one of Japan’s largest seasoning manufacturers, rebuilding after WWII and expanding into the North American market.

The second part of the program will be a networking reception, followed by a buffet-style dinner reception hosted by Michelin-starred restaurant, UKA.

Before attending the Cultural Awareness Series, program participants are invited to test their culinary instincts at “Looks Delicious | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture,” the first U.S. exhibition dedicated to the extraordinary craft of shokuhin sampuru, Japan’s ultra-realistic, handcrafted food models that have been stopping hungry diners in their tracks for over a century. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com