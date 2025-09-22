Alpha Modus Sues Mood Media in Major Patent Fight Over AI Retail Tech Reaching 165 Million Consumers Daily

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a leader in AI-powered retail engagement technologies, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas against Mood Media, LLC (“Mood Media”).

The complaint asserts infringement of seven U.S. patents – Nos. 10,360,571; 10,853,825; 12,039,550; 11,042,890; 11,301,880; 11,049,120; and 12,026,731 – covering core innovations in real-time shopper analytics, targeted advertising, inventory management, planogram optimization, and personalized in-store engagement.

Mood Media is one of the world’s largest experiential media providers, operating in more than 500,000 retail and hospitality locations across 140+ countries and claiming to reach 165 million consumers daily. Its portfolio includes digital signage, smart shelving, AI-powered messaging platforms, IoT sensors, and scent marketing. According to the complaint, these accused systems practice patented Alpha Modus methods and technologies without authorization.

The lawsuit seeks damages for past and ongoing infringement, an injunction to prevent further use of Alpha Modus’s patented innovations, and all other remedies available under law.

Alpha Modus continues to enforce its patent portfolio across the retail and advertising ecosystem, with the objective of ensuring that every use of its patented AI technologies occurs through proper licensing or partnership.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) develops and licenses AI-driven retail technologies designed to transform the in-store experience. Its extensive patent portfolio spans at least real-time consumer behavior analytics, AI-powered planogramming, personalized digital engagement, dynamic pricing, and intelligent inventory management.

For more information on Alpha Modus's patents, visit: www.alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1394fe9-539f-4649-8c08-3a3f569f01ac