Momcozy Launches “Cozy by You” Global Campaign Emphasizing Comfort in Maternal Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , the world’s No.1 Wearable Breast Pump*, launched its global “ Cozy by You ” campaign today. Inspired by its TV commercial, the campaign highlights the truth that motherhood is never just one story — it is comfort shaped by moms, guided by experts, and embraced by the community.





The Comfort Gap

Despite advances in maternal health, one need continues to be overlooked: comfort. More than half of pregnant women report poor sleep due to physical discomfort [1], and over 80% of postpartum women experience back or hip pain from babywearing [2]. Feeding brings its own challenges, with ease of use ranking as mothers’ top priority in choosing a breast pump [3]. Momcozy’s 2025 global survey of 2,000 mothers further confirms that comfort in pumping and feeding is one of the strongest predictors of breastfeeding duration. These findings make clear that comfort is not a luxury; it is fundamental to maternal well-being.

Innovation with Mothers in Mind: The Momcozy “Cozy Tech” Philosophy

At the heart of Momcozy’s mission lies a commitment to closing the comfort gap for mothers. Guided by its “Cozy Tech” philosophy, the brand treats mothers not just as consumers, but as essential partners in co-creation. Every product is developed through a mom-first approach that integrates scientific research, expert input, ergonomic design, and, most importantly, real insights from mothers.

Momcozy’s user research process includes in-depth interviews, home visits, focus groups, and consultations with lactation experts and pediatric specialists. Each prototype undergoes rigorous lab tests and multiple rounds of real-world usability trials with mothers, whose feedback directly informs product refinement.

This user-driven approach has shaped Momcozy’s entire product lineup. For example, feedback on earlier breast pumps led to the compact all-in-one M5 model , and later the upgraded M6 inspired by the discreet shape of the company’s bestselling nursing bra.

Responding to mothers’ desire for even greater transparency and portability, Momcozy debuted the Air 1 breast pump . Developed through the same collaborative research process, it is the brand’s first fully transparent and lightest model to date. Designed for discretion and ease of use, the Air 1 embodies Momcozy’s commitment to turning maternal insights into thoughtful innovation.

“Every product starts with listening to mothers, supported by the science of comfort,” says Tara, The Head of User Research at Momcozy. “With ‘Cozy Tech,’ we transform their needs into solutions that offer not just functionality, but confidence and peace of mind.”

Shaping the Future Together

“Cozy by You” extends beyond products to the community. Its guiding theme — “Built with You, Leading the Change” — reflects Momcozy’s dedication to working alongside mothers, experts, and advocates to advance maternal well-being.

The first event in the series, “Motherhood Moments with Becca,” will be held on September 25 at Malibu Farms in San Diego. Led by TV personality and mom Becca Kufrin, the candid Q&A and curated Momcozy gift bags invite mothers to pause, connect, and celebrate the everyday truth of motherhood.

“With ‘Cozy by You,’ we want to reaffirm that comfort is not secondary but the foundation of maternal care,” says Lalaina Rabary, US Marketing Manager. “By listening to mothers, innovating with ‘Cozy Tech,’ and fostering community, we are shaping a future where every mom feels seen, supported, and empowered.”

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy’s mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

Data References:

[1] Awlachew, S., Desalew, A., Jibro, U. et al. Pregnant women’s sleep quality and its associated factors among antenatal care attendants in Bahir Dar City, Northwest Ethiopia. Sci Rep 15, 15613 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-00288-9

[2] Havens, Kathryn L., et al. “Infant Carrying in the United States: A Survey of Current Practices, Physical and Mental Health Benefits, and Challenges of Babywearing.” Journal of Women’s Health Physical Therapy, vol. 46, no. 1, Jan. 2022, pp. 25–34, https://doi.org/10.1097/jwh.0000000000000227.

[3] Becker, Genevieve E. “Measuring Mothers’ Viewpoints of Breast Pump Usage.” International journal of environmental research and public health vol. 18,8 3883. 7 Apr. 2021, doi:10.3390/ijerph18083883

Additional Sources:

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

**Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.