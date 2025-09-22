NorthWest Announces Metallurgical Program Underway to Test for Enhanced Recoveries at Kwanika

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) announces it has initiated a follow-up metallurgical testing program at its 100% owned Kwanika project (the "Program") and that samples have been shipped to and received by the lab. The Program represents a key step in advancing one of the Company’s strategic initiatives to enhance the value of the 2023 PEA1 through improved metal recoveries, particularly for gold. The Company has engaged Canenco Consulting Corp. (“Canenco”) to manage the Program.

CEO Paul Olmsted stated, “The recognition of higher-grade zones of mineralization at Kwanika together with a more detailed understanding of the mineralogy creates opportunities to significantly enhance recoveries over those reported in the 2023 PEA. This is particularly relevant for gold where the 2023 PEA reported gold recoveries of only 65.6%. An optimized metallurgical process is to drive improved economics at Kwanika.”

A significant amount of historical metallurgical work has been undertaken at Kwanika. Canenco’s initial review identified gaps that provide metallurgical opportunities for the Company to improve both copper and gold recoveries. Previous test work has shown that copper mineralization responds well to conventional flotation processes, and the initial scope of the additional testing will optimize and bound a number of the process variables, taking into account the Company’s focus on higher grade zones within the current mineralization. The objective of the Program will be to assess the metallurgical response at varying grind sizes, including smaller sizes than that used in the 2023 PEA and monitoring flotation responses to evaluate potential enhancements. The Program plans to optimize the flotation flowsheet for copper and gold recoveries, and if warranted, perform gold leaching tests on flotation tails. In addition, rock types have been historically shown to be amenable to sorting and it is envisaged to further evaluate this in an effort to manage mining dilution when considering a more selective bulk mining method. The Canenco team expect to identify additional opportunities to improve the process as work progresses, while maintaining a focus on conventional operating processes and optimizing economic recoveries.

VP Business Development and Exploration Geoff Chinn, P. Geo., stated, “Grinding plant feed down to the size of the minerals hosting copper and gold can liberate more minerals and potentially make them available to be recovered by flotation. Previous work has shown a significant amount of copper and gold minerals at Kwanika are smaller than the 100-micron (0.1mm) primary grind size assumed for the 2023 PEA. We believe finer grinding will substantially enhance metal recoveries at Kwanika. In Canenco’s review, previous successful ore sorting test results were found amongst the data, which in the context of parallel higher grade mineralized zones, presents an interesting opportunity to utilize low-cost bulk mining methods and rejecting dilutive materials ahead of a processing plant. While processing higher grades typically provides a good start for realizing higher copper and gold recoveries, other processing opportunities, like finer grinding and sorting, could provide additive benefits, which is very exciting for the project.”

The Company will provide updates on its progress in advancing the plan for the coming year.

NorthWest also announces that it has granted 700,000 stock options to non-executive directors of the Company pursuant to its equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.315, vest over two years, with one third vesting immediately, one third after one year and one third after two years.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, and Stacy Freudigmann P.Eng., F.Aus.IMM, Managing Director of Canenco who are qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market and gold market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest’s exploration property interests; the Company’s ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company’s goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 See NI 43-101 technical report titled “Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.