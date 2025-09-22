pharosIQ Expands atlasIQ to Deliver Unprecedented Global Buyer Intelligence for B2B Marketers

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ, a global leader in first-party intent-driven lead generation solutions, today announced expanded atlasIQ capabilities, providing B2B marketers with unmatched visibility into buyers worldwide. With atlasIQ, marketers can now identify and engage technology and services buyers with better precision across industries, regions, and cohorts based on engagement activity down to the contact level and the specific content fueling their purchase decisions.

atlasIQ, powered by pharosIQ’s proprietary first-party engagement engine and contextual AI, gives marketers a clear view of how real buyers research and move through their decision journeys. Unlike intent providers that depend on third-party data, atlasIQ leverages pharosIQ’s owned content ecosystem including case studies, guides, pricing documents, reviews, and other lower-funnel assets to surface true purchase intent and reveal where buyers are in their journey and which vendors they are evaluating.

With these insights, atlasIQ delivers:

Total Addressable Market (TAM) visibility – Understand where accounts sit in the funnel (top, middle, bottom) and the contacts actively engaging within the buying team.

– Understand where accounts sit in the funnel (top, middle, bottom) and the contacts actively engaging within the buying team. Target Account List (TAL) analysis – Instantly understand which accounts in a TAL are actively seeking solutions and where they are in the purchase decision.

– Instantly understand which accounts in a TAL are actively seeking solutions and where they are in the purchase decision. Expanded topic intelligence – Move beyond generic keywords to spot nuanced interests tied to specific products or services that reveal what buyers really care about.

– Move beyond generic keywords to spot nuanced interests tied to specific products or services that reveal what buyers really care about. Cohort-level insights – Segment and analyze audiences by industry, region, company size, revenue, job function, or seniority, so campaigns reach the people most likely to convert.

– Segment and analyze audiences by industry, region, company size, revenue, job function, or seniority, so campaigns reach the people most likely to convert. Competitive intelligence – Track how target buyers engage with your content versus competitors and benchmark share of attention to protect and grow mindshare.

– Track how target buyers engage with your content versus competitors and benchmark share of attention to protect and grow mindshare. Advanced purchase propensity signals – Reveal account-level trends across topics, departments, and job seniorities.

“These capabilities give B2B marketers a level of intelligence they’ve never had before,” said Chris Vriavas, Chief Strategy Officer. “By owning the signals and modeling engagement at the contact level, atlasIQ empowers marketing and sales leaders to prioritize the right accounts, tailor messaging to buyer needs, and outmaneuver the competition globally.”

What’s Next

pharosIQ is preparing to unveil additional capabilities and innovations designed to deliver industry-leading visibility into buyer behavior and decision-making. Building on the strength of its first-party engagement engine and full-funnel solutions, this advancement will give marketers new levels of clarity and control in how they identify, understand, and engage the right audiences. More details will be announced soon.

Request a live, no-strings-attached demo of atlasIQ here.