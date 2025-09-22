Team at GCD Advisors joins existing Carson Wealth office in Great Lakes

Omaha, Neb., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $48 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that Senior Wealth Advisors Greg Diamond, CPA, and Neil Cohen, CPA, of GCD Advisors have moved to Carson Wealth, joining the firm’s Great Lakes-area office led by Mark McCallum, CFP®, MBA, Managing Partner. Diamond and Cohen serve approximately $300 million AUM.

For more than two decades, Diamond and Cohen have built a thriving, virtual wealth management practice serving mid- to high-net-worth clients throughout the Chicagoland area and around the nation. They began their careers as CPAs, integrating deep tax expertise into their advisory process and offering not only tax planning, but also tax preparation—an uncommon value-add in the wealth management space.

“We’ve always run a very high-service, operationally efficient office that clients love,” said Diamond. “The move to Carson Wealth is part of our long-term succession strategy to align with a firm with a deeper bench of expertise and diverse group of advisors. Now, with Carson’s scale, we can offer a broader range of resources, enhanced solutions and best-in-class tools that our clients have never had before.”

Cohen added, “This transition allows us to gradually step back from day-to-day operations, leaving that in the hands of Carson’s broader team, so that we can focus on what we enjoy most—building relationships and delivering results. Our clients value collaboration, and Carson’s culture of partnership makes this an ideal fit.”

“Carson Group’s growth strategy is rooted in partnering with advisors like Neil and Greg, who share our relentless focus on delivering extraordinary client experiences, then equipping them with the resources, technology and back-office infrastructure to deepen relationships and build lasting legacies,” said Gregg Johnson, Carson Group National Sales Director. “Mark McCallum and his team are a prime example of what’s possible when a Carson office leverages these tools—they’ve built impressive organic growth, strengthened their bench and established themselves as a market leader in the greater Chicago area. Welcoming Greg and Neil into that momentum is a natural next step, and we are proud to support their continued success.”

Based in Palatine, Ill., Carson Wealth – Great Lakes has become known for its extensive team of wealth advisors and client service professionals who work together to simplify the complex, deliver highly personalized wealth management and support multigenerational families. Cohen and Diamond’s extensive tax background will allow the firm to deliver greater value at a local level.

“Greg and Neil have built an exceptional tax-focused practice that perfectly aligns with our philosophy, service and culture,” McCallum said. “This partnership is a true win-win-win—for their clients, who gain expanded resources and continuity; for Greg and Neil, who secure a thoughtful succession plan; and for our team, which gains experienced professionals in the Palatine area ready to serve clients and deliver value. We couldn’t be more excited to bring our practices together.”

