NextNRG Secures Strategic Florida Site, Ideal for Hyperscale Data Center Development

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it has secured a long-term lease option on 1,600 acres in Nassau County. The company is advancing plans for a potential deployment of a 200 MW smart microgrid that would utilize roughly 1,200 acres of the property. The remaining 400 acres are ideally positioned for hyperscale data center development, offering operators ample land in a location with power, water, and fiber already in place.

Strategically located near Jacksonville International Airport, the property offers ample expansion capacity with direct access to major highways and international transport routes, making it ideal for future hyperscale and AI-driven data center growth. In addition to the leased site, NextNRG has potential access to approximately 6,000 additional acres in Nassau County, offering opportunity for future expansion.

Successful data center buildouts require four key resources — this site provides all of them:

Firm Power Availability: Firm power from nearby pipelines and utility infrastructure, with expansion potential for additional firm power.

Firm power from nearby pipelines and utility infrastructure, with expansion potential for additional firm power. Water Access: A reliable supply sufficient to support cooling for large-scale facilities.

A reliable supply sufficient to support cooling for large-scale facilities. Fiber Connectivity: Carrier-grade routes to major network hubs with sub-1 millisecond latency.

Carrier-grade routes to major network hubs with sub-1 millisecond latency. Scalable Land: Access to 6,000 potential additional acres for phased buildouts.

A Timely Opportunity

The announcement comes as demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure accelerates, with operators struggling to secure suitable sites that combine reliable power, water, and network access. As NextNRG highlighted in a recent blog post, “Data Centers Are Their Own Utilities”, many developers are required to design private utility systems from scratch.

Nassau County solves this challenge by providing a location where the backbone resources are already in place, and where NextNRG’s patented energy technologies such as solar integration, predictive analytics, and hybrid microgrids can be deployed at the customer’s direction.

“Every region wants to attract the digital infrastructure of tomorrow, but very few can offer all the ingredients in one place,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “Nassau County has the land, the power, the water, and the connectivity, and when you add NextNRG’s hybrid energy technologies, you get a site that’s capable of supporting the future of hyperscale computing.”

Scalable Growth Path

Unlike greenfield projects that require billions in upfront capital to build at full scale, the Nassau County campus is structured for phased development. Operators can start with 50 MW starter facilities, bringing workloads online quickly without committing to the full cost of a 200 MW campus. Additional phases can then be added incrementally as demand grows, capital becomes available, or customer contracts are secured.

This phased approach allows developers to:

De-risk upfront investment by spreading billions in costs across multiple phases.

by spreading billions in costs across multiple phases. Accelerate time-to-market with smaller facilities that can be delivered faster.

with smaller facilities that can be delivered faster. Align capacity with demand to match AI and cloud growth trajectories.

to match AI and cloud growth trajectories. Future-proof expansion by building on a site that already has power, water, and connectivity in place.

By offering this model, the Nassau County site gives operators the rare ability to scale responsibly while maintaining predictability in both cost and operations.

NextNRG Solutions Powering Future-Ready Data Centers

As operators scale, NextNRG can support them with their advanced technologies that add resilience, efficiency, and sustainability to their operations. These solutions can be installed at any phase of development, ensuring that the site not only meets today’s requirements but can evolve alongside the changing demands of AI and cloud workloads.

Hybrid Microgrid Design to blend gas, grid, and renewable sources for resilience

to blend gas, grid, and renewable sources for resilience Solar + Battery Integration for renewable generation and storage.

for renewable generation and storage. Microgrid Controller to forecast power prices, workloads and optimize battery utilization

to forecast power prices, workloads and optimize battery utilization NextUOS ® Utility Operating System to optimize uptime and coordinate multiple power sources.

to optimize uptime and coordinate multiple power sources. RENCAST™ Predictive Analytics to forecast power prices, workloads, and renewable availability.



With NextNRG’s long-term lease option, the company is positioned at the center of Nassau County’s growth, supporting both a proposed 200 MW smart microgrid on 1,200 acres and 400 acres for hyperscale data center development. With potential access to an additional 6,000 buildable acres, Nassau County offers significant opportunities for advanced microgrid and large-scale data center projects.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com