Back by Popular Demand: The Primo Pilgrim

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall is back, and so is one of PrimoHoagies’ most beloved seasonal hoagies: The Primo Pilgrim. Stacked high with freshly sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo—all served on PrimoHoagies’ award-winning seeded bread—this limited-time favorite delivers the ultimate taste of Thanksgiving in every bite.

For more than 30 years, PrimoHoagies has set the standard for premium sandwiches, proudly serving the highest quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses, always sliced fresh and piled high. The Primo Pilgrim continues that tradition, offering customers a seasonal experience that provides excellence and quality.

“Fall is here—and so is everyone’s favorite, the Primo Pilgrim,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies.

Fall is most definitely here, and year after year, the Primo Pilgrim steals the spotlight, bringing customers back for that one-of-a-kind taste of the season.

Availability

The Primo Pilgrim is available now for a limited time at participating PrimoHoagies locations nationwide. Customers can order in-store, online at primohoagies.com, or conveniently through the PrimoHoagies App.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9dae038-24cb-44c0-8255-b3e04623743c