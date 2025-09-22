Oxbridge / SurancePlus: 2025/26 Tokenized Reinsurance on Track for Targeted Returns

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today reported that its ZetaCat Re and EtaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities for the 2025/2026 treaty year are on track to achieve their targeted returns of 20% and 42%, respectively.

On June 1, 2025, SurancePlus launched its tokenized reinsurance securities offerings for the 2025/2026 treaty year, which comprised of EtaCat Re, a balanced yield token targeting 20%, and ZetaCat Re, a high yield token targeting 42%. This marked the Company’s third consecutive year of issuing tokenized reinsurance securities to investors. With the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season scheduled to conclude in less than 40 days, both EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re tokens have performed as expected and are projected to deliver their targeted returns, assuming no major hurricane activity occurs before the end of the season.

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, commented: “We are encouraged by the progress of our 2025/2026 tokenized reinsurance securities, which remain on track to achieve their targeted returns of 20% and 42%. Our vision continues to be centered on expanding access to this high-yield asset class, which remains uncorrelated to the broader capital markets and available for investors who previously did not have access.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2025 and in our other filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.