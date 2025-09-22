HyOrc Files SEC Form 10 in preparation for Nasdaq uplist

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a company focused on clean energy innovation, today announced that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Filing the Form 10 is an important milestone in HyOrc’s capital markets strategy. Becoming a fully reporting SEC issuer will enhance transparency for shareholders, increase access to a wider pool of investors, and pave the way for the Company to uplift from the OTCID Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. HyOrc intends to complete its migration to OTCQB following the effectiveness of the filing, with the longer-term goal of meeting the listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market.

“This filing marks a significant step in HyOrc’s journey,” said James McNaught-Davis, Chairman of HyOrc Corporation. “By transitioning to fully reporting status, we are strengthening governance and transparency for our shareholders while opening new opportunities to access institutional and retail investors. Our path forward includes migrating to OTCQB in the near term and positioning the Company for a Nasdaq listing as we deliver on our commercial milestones.”

HyOrc has recently announced strategic progress in its clean energy platform, including its joint venture in Portugal to launch a national green methanol platform, projected to generate approximately €3.2 billion in revenues over the course of ten years. The Company believes its transition to fully reporting status will further support its ability to fund and scale these projects.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or expressed achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Andrea Magalini

Director for Business Development

andrea@hyorc.com

www.hyorc.com