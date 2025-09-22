Lianhe Sowell Secures $4.3 Million Multiple 3D AOI Equipment Orders with AI-Powered Inspection Technology for Midea Group’s SMT Production Lines

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company” or “Lianhe Sowell”) today announced that it has signed a series of supply agreements with Shenzhen Hechuan Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Hechuan Intelligent”). Hechuan Intelligence has become an agent of Lianhe sowell, providing a series of AI-driven 3D automatic optical inspection（“AOI“）solutions to Midea Group (“Midea”）— including in-line 3D AOI systems, fully automated 3D optical inspection units, and double-sided DIP coating AOI equipment— totaling approximately sales of USD 4,300,000. As of today, USD 970,000 worth of equipment has already been delivered. These cutting-edge systems will be deployed across Midea’s surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturing facilities based in various regions throughout the country. Midea Group is one of China’s largest home appliance manufacturers and a leading global provider of consumer appliances and HVAC systems.

These AOI systems mainly leverage artificial intelligence (AI), optical imaging combined with image processing and machine-learning algorithms to detect surface defects and measure dimensions with high precision, helping Midea ensure that its components and finished products meet stringent quality standards while enhancing automation and quality control across its white goods manufacturing operations.

Supplying equipment for Midea’s production lines through its key distributor demonstrates Lianhe Sowell’s continued success in expanding its industrial vision business and showcases the Company’s strong capabilities in executing large-scale, high-profile customer orders.

“Being able to supply our core industrial vision products, now enhanced by AI-powered inspection technology, to the production lines of a leading Chinese home appliance manufacturer represents a significant vote of confidence in our industrial intelligence vision inspection technology and marks an important step in broadening our industrial vision market presence,” said Yue Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. “We remain committed to innovation and to partnering with industry leaders to deliver efficient, sustainable and intelligent solutions for global manufacturing clients.”

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.sowellrobot.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

ir@sowellrobot.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +86 13811768599

+1 628 283 9214