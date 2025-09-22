INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association

On 22 September 2025, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 29 August 2025, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 30 April 2025, during the General Shareholders Meeting.

The Articles of Association were amended to implement a reduction of the authorised capital by cancelling 107,480 own shares acquired by the Company during share buy-back processes carried out in 2024, as well as to make other technical amendments.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

