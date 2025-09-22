Frozen Vegetables Market Size to Worth USD 97.35 Billion by 2034, Driven by Convenience and IQF Innovations

Ottawa, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen vegetables market size stood at USD 53.85 billion in 2024 and is set to increase from USD 57.13 billion in 2025 to around USD 97.35 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Hectic lifestyles, high demand for nutritious food options, developing cold chain infrastructure, and emerging economies are some of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery.

Key Highlights of Frozen Vegetables Market

By region, Europe dominated the frozen vegetables market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By vegetable type, the single vegetable segment dominated the market with a 35.6% share in 2024, whereas the mixed-vegetables segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By freezing technique, the individual quick freezing (IQF) segment held a 55.43% share in 2024, whereas the cryogenic freezing segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By end user, the foodservice sector (B2B) dominated the market with a 41.3% share in 2024, whereas the household consumers (B2C) segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the foodservice and B2B channels (serving B2B) segment led the frozen vegetables market with 60.12% share in 2024, whereas the retail channels (serving B2C) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Rising Consumer Demands for Frozen Vegetables in Recent Years

Frozen vegetables are the ones that are washed, cut, blanched, boiled, and frozen immediately. It helps the manufacturers to enhance their shelf life to allow consumers to use them later as well. The procedure also helps to maintain the nutritional levels, taste, and texture of the vegetables as well. Frozen vegetables are highly useful for consumers with hectic schedules and those who are learning the art of cooking. Such vegetables allow consumers to save their time while maintaining their nutritional intake as well. The growth of the market is also observed due to high demand for frozen vegetables by health-conscious consumers who ensure to maintain their nutritional levels.

New Trends in the Frozen Vegetables Market

High nutritional levels of frozen food and vegetables compared to a few fresh vegetable options help the growth of the frozen vegetables market.

and vegetables compared to a few fresh vegetable options help the growth of the frozen vegetables market. Cost-effectiveness, enhanced shelf-life, and maintained nutritional and taste value are some of the major factors for the growth of the frozen vegetables market.

Frozen vegetables meal kits provide convenience to consumers and allow them to save time, further enhancing the growth of the market.



Top Products in the Frozen Vegetables Market

Product Type Key Features / Attributes Benefits / Why It’s Popular Example Applications Frozen Corn Whole kernels or cob-style, quick-frozen Sweet flavor, versatile, widely used across cuisines Soups, salads, stir-fries, side dishes Frozen Peas Green peas, garden peas, snap peas High in protein and fiber, easy to cook, kid-friendly Fried rice, stews, curries, pasta Frozen Broccoli Cut florets or mixes Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it retains nutrition well Stir-fries, casseroles, steamed vegetable mixes Frozen Green Beans Cut or whole beans, snap beans Low calorie, high fiber, retains texture after cooking Sautés, casseroles, frozen veggie blends Frozen Spinach Chopped or whole leaf, portioned blocks Convenient source of iron and folate; easy storage Smoothies, dips, pasta sauces, curries Frozen Mixed Vegetables Blend of carrots, peas, beans, corn, etc. All-in-one convenience, versatile for multiple meals Fried rice, soups, frozen meal kits Frozen Carrots Diced, sliced, or crinkle-cut Naturally sweet, high beta-carotene content Stews, soups, stir-fries Frozen Cauliflower Florets or riced cauliflower Keto and low-carb trend; versatile replacement for grains Cauliflower rice, pizza crusts, curries Frozen Mushrooms Sliced, diced, or whole Savory umami flavor, convenient alternative to fresh Pizzas, pastas, stir-fries, and sauces Frozen Asparagus, Brussels Sprouts & Other Premium Veggies Seasonal or niche vegetables frozen for year-round use Expands availability beyond harvest season Gourmet side dishes, specialty cuisines Frozen Onion & Pepper Mixes Pre-chopped blends of onions, bell peppers Time-saving, versatile flavor base Fajitas, stir-fries, and ready-to-cook meal bases



Impact of AI in the Frozen Vegetables Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the frozen vegetables market by improving quality, efficiency, and responsiveness to consumer demand. In processing facilities, AI-powered computer vision systems are used to sort, grade, and inspect vegetables with high precision, detecting defects, discoloration, or foreign matter faster and more accurately than manual methods. This ensures consistent product quality and compliance with food safety standards. Machine learning models also optimize freezing methods by analyzing temperature, humidity, and storage conditions, helping preserve texture, nutrients, and flavor while reducing energy consumption.

AI-driven demand forecasting predicts consumption trends based on seasonality, health preferences, and regional dietary habits, allowing manufacturers and retailers to better manage inventory and minimize waste. Logistics are further enhanced through AI-powered route optimization, ensuring that frozen vegetables reach stores and consumers while maintaining freshness and efficiency. On the consumer side, AI recommendation engines in e-commerce platforms personalize product suggestions, while sentiment analysis of reviews and social media helps companies adapt product offerings to preferences such as organic, non-GMO, or ready-to-cook options.

Recent Developments in the Frozen Vegetables Market

In June 2025 , Conagra Brands, one of North America’s leading branded food companies, launched 50 new frozen foods in June 2025. The launch line involved single-serve and multi-serve meals, vegetable side dishes, gluten-free, and plant-based meals. ( Source - https://www.prnewswire.com)

, Conagra Brands, one of North America’s leading branded food companies, launched 50 new frozen foods in June 2025. The launch line involved single-serve and multi-serve meals, vegetable side dishes, gluten-free, and plant-based meals. ( - https://www.prnewswire.com) In May 2025 , OMD Create and Good Food collaborated to introduce Birds Eye Deli’s new premium frozen vegetable range. The main aim of the launch was to provide a premium dining experience to inspire Australians to enhance their midweek meals with the perfect amalgamation of flavors with convenience. ( Source - https://www.mi-3.com)

, OMD Create and Good Food collaborated to introduce Birds Eye Deli’s new premium frozen vegetable range. The main aim of the launch was to provide a premium dining experience to inspire Australians to enhance their midweek meals with the perfect amalgamation of flavors with convenience. ( - https://www.mi-3.com) In Aug 2025 — Greenyard announced a €50 million investment in a new IQF production line in Belgium, expanding annual capacity by 20% to meet European retail demand.



Frozen Vegetables Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Frozen Vegetables Market?

Multiple health benefits, intact nutrition, cost-effectiveness, easy preparation, time-saving, and an array of other advantageous points are the major growth drivers of the frozen vegetables market. Such vegetables are highly useful for consumers with a hectic schedule to allow them to cook a nutritious meal in less time. Advancements in freezing technology allow manufacturers to enhance the shelf life of frozen vegetables, and allow consumers to store them for a longer time. Such factors help the frozen vegetables market grow in the foreseeable period.

How Is Improper Supply Chain Management Hampering Growth in the Frozen Vegetables Market?

Issues such as temperature fluctuations, seasonal fluctuations, and logistical problems are some of the major factors obstructing the growth of the frozen vegetables market. Such issues cease the timely delivery of frozen vegetables to the market, further leading to hiked prices of the products available and various other issues faced by the consumer.

How Is a Growing Number of Health-Conscious Consumers Helping the Growth of the Frozen Vegetables Market?

A growing population of consumers with a health-conscious attitude is helping the growth of the frozen vegetables market in the foreseeable future. Such consumers prefer frozen foods and snacks as they help them to maintain their nutritional levels of the body without any compromise in the taste and texture of food options. It is also a cost-effective and time-saving option, further fueling the market’s growth. Collaboration in existing companies and innovation to improve the effectiveness of frozen products are some of the major factors to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Frozen Vegetables Market Regional Analysis

Europe Led the Frozen Vegetables Market in 2024

Increased imports and import prices are the major factors for the growth of the frozen vegetables market in Europe. The growing population of vegetarians and vegans in the region, leading to high demand for a plant-based diet, is also a major market growth factor. High demand for organic, fresh, and frozen fruits and vegetables, cost-effective and time-saving options, also leads to the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high demand for frozen vegetables in the region, leading to the growth of the frozen vegetables market. Major Asian countries such as Singapore rely on imports of fruits and vegetables for the growing population. Hence, it has a major role in the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the growing population of vegetarians and vegans, high demand for frozen meal prep kits, and high demand for convenient food and snack options, are also aiding the growth of the market.

Frozen Vegetables Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.1% Market Size in 2024 USD 53.85 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 57.13 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 97.35 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen Vegetables Market Segmental Analysis

Vegetable Types Analysis

The single-vegetable segment led the frozen vegetables market in 2024 due to the multiple benefits of the product category. Fresh and frozen vegetables are easy to use, convenient, and time-saving for consumers with hectic schedules, allowing them to prepare meals in less time and maintain their nutritional levels as well. Vegetables and fruits are essential for overall good health, lowering the chances of cancer, stroke, diabetes, and obesity. Hence, consumers on a weight loss spree also help the growth of the market due to high demand for fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.

The mixed vegetables segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as the segment highlights the consumption of different types of vegetables along with leafy vegetables. Such green and cruciferous vegetables are high in fiber, minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and various other essential nutrients. Leafy vegetables are also a good source of beta-carotene, which helps to lower the chances of cancer, further aiding the growth of the frozen vegetables market.

Freezing Technique Analysis

The individual quick freezing (IQF) segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2024 and is expected to retain its market position in the foreseeable period as well. The market also observes growth due to high demand for the IQF technique to store cut and diced vegetables, fruits, and seafood to enhance their shelf life. Such options are in high demand for the industrial sector as well, further helpful for the growth of the market.

The cryogenic freezing segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as the technique highlights the importance of maintaining a constant temperature, further fueling the growth of the frozen vegetables market. It helps to enhance the shelf life of vegetables and fruits, meat, and various other food products. The segment also aids cost-effectiveness, environmental stability, and maintains sustainability as well.

End User Analysis

The foodservice sector (B2B) segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2024 due to the reach of a wider range of audience. The segment also highlights the importance of cost-efficiency, lower sales costs, and automation. The segment focuses on expanding its customer base, profit margins, and efficiency, further fueling the growth of the market.

The household consumers (B2C) segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period because the segment focuses on the profits made by the household segment, which is helpful for the practical growth of the market. High margins, lower waste, and improved efficiency are other factors helping the segment grow, further fueling the growth of the frozen vegetables market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The foodservice and B2B channels segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2024 as the segment helps to reach a wider audience, enhances the sales and visibility of the market, further fueling its growth. Hence, the segment aided in the growth of the market. The segment also enhances the chances of cross-sell opportunities, further fueling the market’s growth.

The retail channels segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment highlights the importance of enhanced shelf life of food products, cost effectiveness, intact nutritional value of frozen vegetables, and their maintained taste and texture. The segment also enhances the importance of cost-effectiveness and lower wastage, which is helpful for the growth of the frozen vegetables market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Frozen Vegetables Market:

Ardo Group – A leading European supplier of frozen vegetables, herbs, and fruits with a strong global export presence.

– A leading European supplier of frozen vegetables, herbs, and fruits with a strong global export presence. Bonduelle Group – French multinational specializing in canned and frozen vegetables with a focus on healthy and sustainable solutions.

– French multinational specializing in canned and frozen vegetables with a focus on healthy and sustainable solutions. Birds Eye Foods, Inc. – Iconic U.S. frozen food brand known for peas, corn, and vegetable-based meal solutions.

– Iconic U.S. frozen food brand known for peas, corn, and vegetable-based meal solutions. McCain Foods Limited – Canadian giant best known for frozen potato products, also active in vegetable-based frozen foods.

– Canadian giant best known for frozen potato products, also active in vegetable-based frozen foods. Simplot Company – U.S.-based agribusiness offering frozen potatoes, vegetables, and farm-to-table food solutions.

– U.S.-based agribusiness offering frozen potatoes, vegetables, and farm-to-table food solutions. Greenyard – Belgium-based company producing frozen, fresh, and prepared vegetable products for retail and foodservice.

– Belgium-based company producing frozen, fresh, and prepared vegetable products for retail and foodservice. Pinnacle Foods (Birds Eye) – Former U.S. packaged foods company (acquired by Conagra) with Birds Eye as its flagship frozen vegetable brand.

– Former U.S. packaged foods company (acquired by Conagra) with Birds Eye as its flagship frozen vegetable brand. AGRANA Group – Austrian producer of fruit preparations and frozen fruits/vegetables for industrial and retail applications.

– Austrian producer of fruit preparations and frozen fruits/vegetables for industrial and retail applications. Iceland Foods Ltd. – UK retailer specializing in frozen foods, including private-label frozen vegetables.

– UK retailer specializing in frozen foods, including private-label frozen vegetables. Crop’s NV – Belgian company producing frozen vegetables, fruits, and ready-to-use vegetable mixes for global markets.

– Belgian company producing frozen vegetables, fruits, and ready-to-use vegetable mixes for global markets. ConAgra Foods – U.S. food giant with Birds Eye and Healthy Choice brands, offering extensive frozen vegetable lines.

– U.S. food giant with Birds Eye and Healthy Choice brands, offering extensive frozen vegetable lines. Lamb Weston – Known for frozen potato products, also offering vegetable blends and side dishes for retail and foodservice.

– Known for frozen potato products, also offering vegetable blends and side dishes for retail and foodservice. Findus Sweden – Leading Scandinavian brand offering frozen vegetables, fish, and ready meals with a strong Nordic market presence.

– Leading Scandinavian brand offering frozen vegetables, fish, and ready meals with a strong Nordic market presence. Gelagri Bretagne – French cooperative producing frozen vegetables under the Paysan Breton and other brands.

– French cooperative producing frozen vegetables under the Paysan Breton and other brands. General Mills Inc. – Global food company with some frozen vegetable offerings under Green Giant.

– Global food company with some frozen vegetable offerings under Green Giant. Vivartia – Greek food group producing frozen vegetables and ready meals for Mediterranean cuisine markets.

– Greek food group producing frozen vegetables and ready meals for Mediterranean cuisine markets. Pictsweet Farms – U.S. family-owned business focused on frozen vegetables and farm-fresh produce for retail.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Vegetable Type

Single Vegetables

Peas

Corn

Green Beans

Carrots

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Okra

Zucchini

Mushrooms



Mixed Vegetables

Stir-Fry Mix

Soup Mix

Asian Vegetable Mix

Mediterranean Mix

Corn-Carrot-Peas Blend

Custom Vegetable Blends

Leafy Greens

Spinach

Kale

Mustard Greens

Collard Greens

Swiss Chard



Root Vegetables

Potatoes

Carrots

Beets

Turnips

Parsnips



Legumes

Green Peas

Edamame (young soybeans)

Lima Beans

Chickpeas

Lentils



Others

Artichokes

Asparagus

Bell Peppers

Brussels Sprouts

Leeks

Onions

By Freezing Technique

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Blast Freezing

Belt/Tunnel Freezing

Cryogenic Freezing

By End User

Household Consumers (B2C)

Foodservice Sector (B2B)

Restaurants

Hotels

Cafés

Catering Services

Food Processing Sector



By Distribution Channel

Retail Channels (serving B2C)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Foodservice & B2B Channels (serving B2B)

Foodservice Distributors

B2B/Wholesale Distributors

Institutional Supply (schools, hospitals, defence)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

