Baylor Genetics to Showcase the Expanding Role and Clinical Value of Genetic Testing in Pediatric Neurology at the 2025 Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics , a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced it will showcase its leadership in pediatric neurology through three poster presentations and a satellite symposium at the 54th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place from October 8-11 in Charlotte, NC. Baylor Genetics will also be exhibiting at booth #506.

“For families facing the complexities of a child’s neurological condition, the path to a diagnosis is often long and uncertain,” said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics. “Advanced genomic tools, especially genome sequencing, are redefining what’s possible in pediatric neurology. Genomic sequencing was recently recommended by AAP as a first-tier test for children with intellectual disability and developmental delay as it provides a superior diagnostic yield. At Baylor Genetics, we are committed to equipping clinicians with the most comprehensive and actionable insights to shorten the diagnostic odyssey and open the door to more precise care. Our presence at the Child Neurology Society meeting reflects that commitment: not only to delivering answers, but to transforming outcomes and changing lives.”

Key presentations and events include:

Poster Presentations in Exhibit Hall C

Genomic Diagnosis and Treatment Impact in Epilepsy: Insights from Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing [Poster #225] Presenting Author: Leah Campbell, MS, CGC, Medical Science Liaison

Whole Genome Sequencing Captures Additional Variants in the Pediatric Neurology Population [Poster #241] Presenting Author: Eileen Barr, MS, CGC, Medical Science Liaison

Expanding Access to Genetic Testing through Biomarker Testing Legislation [Poster #352] Presenting Author: Chad Moretz, ScD, Director, Health Economics & Outcomes Research







Poster reviews and guided abstract tours will take place on Thursday, October 9, 12:30 PM – 1:45 PM and 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM.

Satellite Symposium

Title: The Evolving Role of Genomic Sequencing in Pediatric Neurology: From Diagnosis to Therapeutics

Description: Pediatric neurology is witnessing a paradigm shift as genomic sequencing becomes a critical tool for understanding complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. This expert-led symposium explores how Genome Sequencing (GS) is transforming pediatric neurology, from diagnosis to treatment. A multidisciplinary panel will discuss how GS surpasses traditional testing, its integration as a first-tier diagnostic tool, and its value highlighted by real-world cases. The session will conclude by examining how genomic findings are enabling precision care.

Speakers: Jason Chibuk, MS, CGC, VP, Medical Affairs, Baylor Genetics Leah Campbell, MS, CGC, Medical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics Eileen Barr, MS, CGC, Medical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics Chelsea Chambers, MS, CGC, Neurology Genetic Counselor Andrea Gropman, MD, Director, Neurometabolic Translational Research, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 8 | 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM

Location: Charlotte Convention Center, Room W207ABCD





As an official genetic testing partner of the Child Neurology Society, Baylor Genetics provides expert diagnostic support to a broad network of clinicians. The company's neurology-focused genetic tests, from targeted panels like the Neurodevelopmental Disorders Panels to comprehensive options such as Whole Genome and Whole Exome Sequencing, combined with RNA sequencing, mitochondrial analysis, and short tandem repeat testing, enable faster, more accurate identification of underlying causes.

This partnership and the company's presence at the CNS Annual Meeting highlight a shared commitment to ending the diagnostic odyssey for families facing neurodevelopmental disorders, epilepsy, and other neurological concerns.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

