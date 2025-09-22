From Fashion Week to Family Life: EKOUAER X Teddy & Friends X Arshiner Hosts Cozy, Family-Centered Launch Event at NYFW

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 23rd, from 2 PM to 6 PM, at 530 West 25th Street in New York City, EKOUAER will host a special offline event to present the first in-person showcase of the EKOUAER X Teddy & Friends X Arshiner co-branded collection. Taking place during the buzz of New York Fashion Week, the event brings the theme “LOVE TO SHARE, TEDDY’S HERE!” to life through an immersive, family-friendly experience. This event is thoughtfully designed to create a family-friendly and fashion-forward environment that feels both welcoming and warm. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the full collection up close, with interactive displays, try-on areas, and curated photo spots that encourage playful, shared experiences between parents and children





More than a product launch — it’s an experience.

This exclusive event offers guests a first-ever in-person look at the full EKOUAER X Teddy & Friends X Arshiner co-branded collection. EKOUAER brings comfort-driven style for adults, Arshiner focuses on playful parent-child looks, and Teddy & Friends adds warmth and inclusivity. Together, they offer a collection designed to help families feel connected, comfortable, and confidently themselves.





Event Highlights & How They Empower the Experience:

First-ever offline showcase of the full co-branded collection



See, touch, and try on the complete line in person — a unique opportunity to experience the collection’s fabric quality, design details, and coordinated family looks up close.

Immersive interactive zones & photo opportunities



Thoughtfully designed spaces invite guests to engage playfully with the brand — whether through curated photo backdrops, storytelling installations, or touch-and-feel material displays.

On-site try-on areas for adults and kids



Families can experiment with styling in real-time, making it easier to envision how the pieces fit into their daily lives — from bedtime routines to weekend lounging.

A family-friendly atmosphere that blends fashion and emotion



Every detail, from the venue layout to the product presentation, is crafted to create a warm, inclusive environment where families feel welcomed, celebrated, and inspired.

A Must-See Moment at NYFW

While the city buzzes with high fashion, EKOUAER is bringing something refreshingly different to this season’s NYFW. On September 23, the brand will host a special Teddy-themed offline showcase in collaboration with Teddy & Friends and Arshiner — offering a cozy, heartfelt twist to the fashion week lineup.





From new product debuts and on-site try-on experiences to surprise gift boxes and immersive photo installations, the event promises an engaging, family-friendly atmosphere that blends fashion with emotional storytelling. With a guest list that includes top fashion media and influential lifestyle voices, this will be one of the most distinctive and memorable events of this NYFW — where comfort, creativity, and connection take the spotlight.

This launch event isn’t just about introducing a collection — it’s about creating meaningful experiences that reflect the emotional value of family life and the role clothing plays in expressing it.

Come explore, connect, and celebrate the joy of shared style. Bring your curiosity, your camera, your crew and be part of the moment.

