Social Media in Travel & Tourism Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Travel Companies Look to Tackle Disruptive Travel Trends and Improve Customer Experience

This report analyzes the key theme of social media in the travel and tourism sector. Social media is taking on importance as travel companies look to tackle disruptive travel trends and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of the impact social media has in travel and tourism.



This report takes an in-depth look at the theme of social media and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result. It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on social media within the tourism industry.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the impact social media has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors. The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of social media on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in social media.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

The Impact of Social Media on Travel & Tourism

Travel & Tourism Challenges

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

Timeline

Value Chain

Content layer

Distribution layer

Data layer

Services layer

Customer layer

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Travel & tourism companies

Sector Scorecards

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Meta (Facebook, Instagram)

Tencent (WeChat)

X (formerly Twitter)

ByteDance (TikTok, Douyin)

Microsoft (LinkedIn)

YY

VK

Kuaishou

Xing

Alphabet (YouTube)

Amazon (Twitch)

Snap (Snapchat)

Airbnb

Booking.com

Dubai Tourism

KLM

WestJet

