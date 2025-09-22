Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire Leading Texas Electrical Contractor in Expansion of GoldenEra Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) today announced that it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a Texas-based electrical contracting firm generating over $6 million in annual revenue with consistent profit margins and a proven record of active growth. Following the close of the transaction, the business will operate under the Company’s construction division, GoldenEra Development.

The firm delivers electrical contracting services for some of the nation’s most recognized organizations, including Starbucks, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness, Restaurant Depot, Crunch Fitness, and the State of Texas Department of Transportation, as well as supporting more than 400+ active multifamily units. With a portfolio of recurring clients, cash-flow positive operations, and no debt, the contractor brings a solid foundation to accelerate GoldenEra Development’s ability to self-perform across disciplines and compete at scale.

Under the terms of the LOI, the company’s leadership team and workforce will remain in place, with a five-year milestone-based compensation plan designed to ensure long-term alignment, accountability, and continued performance.

“This is exactly the type of acquisition that reflects our vision for GoldenEra Development,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures. “We are not in the business of acquiring distressed assets. Our focus is disciplined growth — acquiring profitable, operationally strong companies that strengthen our divisions and deliver real value. Quarter after quarter, our goal is to demonstrate financial performance that is aligned, consistent, and prosperous.”

Golden Triangle Ventures continues to advance its multi-division growth strategy spanning construction, health & beverage, and manufacturing & distribution. The Company believes that this acquisition will be a cornerstone in positioning GoldenEra Development as a vertically integrated construction platform, capable of executing complex residential, commercial, and industrial projects with both scale and efficiency.

About GoldenEra Development

GoldenEra Development is the wholly owned construction subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures. Focused on residential, commercial, and industrial projects, the division is expanding its capabilities through acquisitions and vertical integration, with a goal of becoming one of the leading multi-trade construction firms in the United States.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a multi-industry holding company dedicated to growth, innovation, and value creation. The Company operates divisions in construction, health & beverage, and manufacturing & distribution, with a focus on building cash-flow-driven businesses that deliver sustainable shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms.

In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

