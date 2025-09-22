Germany Retail Market Snapshot 2025: Market Forecast to 2029, Consumer Insights, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Country Snapshot: Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an overview of the retail market in Germany, including macroeconomic analysis, market forecasts to 2029, consumer insights, market shares, and analysis on local brands.



The German retail market is expected to rise from EUR 711.3bn in 2024 to EUR 785.7 bn in 2029. After food & grocery, which holds 45% share of the total German retail market at EUR 353.4 bn, boosted by persistently high food inflation and the sector's essential nature, the Home market takes the next largest share with 17.4% of the total German retail market. Despite a decline in inflation levels from 5.9% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024, 50.3% of German consumers stated they were extremely concerned about the impact of inflation on their household budgets during Q4 2024.



Scope

The German retail market has a projected CAGR of 2.0% between 2024 and 2029. Factors such as tariffs on exports to the US and geopolitical tensions in Europe will exert pressure on the country's economy.

Rising health consciousness and concern for personal well being will fuel Germany's health & beauty sector which is forecast to be the fastest growing category between 2024 and 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 4.7% to reach EUR 85.2bn by 2029.

As a significant proportion of German consumers like to support the local community, domestic retailers offering local goods hold a larger share of the German retail market than international retailers.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Retail Market to 2029

Consumer Insights

Competitive Landscape

Methodology & Contacts

