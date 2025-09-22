Humanitarian Nonprofit Human Appeal Canada to Host Second Annual Comedy Tour

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanitarian aid nonprofit, Human Appeal Canada, is kicking off their second annual comedy takeover tour featuring famous comedians to raise money in support of Human Appeal’s emergency appeals to deliver life-saving food, clean water and medical care to families in crisis around the world. Human Appeal opened their Toronto office last year, marking their third headquarter location.

The family friendly Comedy Takeover Tour will bring festive cheer for a good cause during the holiday season. Shows will be taking place in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, London, Mississauga, Ottawa and Vancouver. The full list of locations and dates can be found below.

“This year marks Human Appeal’s second annual Comedy Takeover Tour in Canada, alongside the tour’s recent expansion into the United States and a decade of achievements in the UK, making this the biggest international comedy tour of its kind,” said Zaheer Khan, Global Fundraising Director at Human Appeal. “Our aim is to create events that spread joy and bring communities together, while also shining a light on the critical support needed by millions around the world caught in crisis. We’re proud to use laughter and entertainment to inspire compassion and rally vital aid for those facing their most difficult moments.”

Among this year’s star-studded line-up are Omar Regan, Jeremy Mclellan, Azhar Usman and Tez Ilyas. Omar is a veteran comedian from Detroit, Michigan, who is known for using comedy to promote tolerance, diversity and build bridges across religious, social, and racial divides. He has made appearances at the world-famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, VH1's reality TV series titled "Fight for Fame" and as Chris Tucker’s double in the movie Rush Hour 2. Jeremy is an internationally touring standup comedian who was honored as a New Face of Comedy at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. A staple at interfaith events around the world, he has completed sold-out tours in the US, Canada, UK, and Pakistan. Azhar was born in Chicago, Illinois, and is a stand-up comedian as well as a writer-producer and co-creator of Allah Made Me Funny. He is also a writer and co-executive producer on Netflix’s Mo and Hulu’s Ramy, has appeared in Marvel’s Ms. Marvel on Disney+, and has toured as an opener for Comedian Dave Chappelle. Lastly, Tez is a British Pakistani stand-up comedian best known for his role in the hit comedy series Man Like Mobeen on Netflix. He has also fronted the satirical program The Tez O’Clock Show. Tez has a reputation for sharp, thought-provoking comedy that combines social commentary with hilarious storytelling

Tickets are now available and can be purchased here. Early bird tickets are available at just $15 for a limited time only and standard tickets are $20.

The dates, times and locations of the 2025 Comedy Takeover Tour in Canada can be found below:

Thursday, October 16 – Halifax, NS Friday, October 17 - London, ON Saturday, October 18 - Mississauga, ON Sunday, October 19 - Ottawa, ON Friday, October 24 – Richmond, BC Saturday, October 25 - Calgary, AB Sunday, October 26 - Edmonton, AB



“We’re thrilled to bring the Comedy Takeover Tour to new cities across Canada, expanding our reach and impact nationwide,” said Talha Ahmed, Director of Fundraising. “This family-friendly event offers a joyful space for people to come together, laugh, learn about our vital work, and support life-saving aid delivery in Gaza.”

About Human Appeal Canada

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information, please visit humanappeal.ca or contact: customercare@humanappeal.ca

Human Appeal Canada, 3465 Platinum Drive, Unit 201, Mississauga, Ontario L5L 0A2

Tel: 844 2252251

