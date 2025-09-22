NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 22 September 2022, Milena Mondini De Focatiis (Chief Executive Officer) was awarded 90,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 69,057 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Milena Mondini De Focatiis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 69,057 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.



32,457 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 36,600 have been retained. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32.65 32,457 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 22 September 2025. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 52,500 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 40,283 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Geraint Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 40,283 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.



18,933 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 21,350 have been retained. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32.65 18,933 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 22 September 2025. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Scott Cargill (Director, Pet, Travel Household) was awarded 18,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025 and 15,946 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Scott Cargill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director Pet, Travel & Household /PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 15,946 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.



15,946 shares were sold. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32.65 15,946 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 18,956 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Costantino Moretti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of International/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 18,956 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.



18,956 shares were sold. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32.65 18,956 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Alistair Hargreaves (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 20,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 16,833 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Alistair Hargreaves 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO UK Insurance/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 16,833 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.



10,942 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 5,891 have been retained. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32.65 10,942 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Keith Davies (Chief Risk Officer) was awarded 13,800 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 12,722 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Keith Davies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Risk Officer /PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 12,722 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.



12,722 shares were sold. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32.65 12,722 d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

