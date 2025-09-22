Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 22 September 2022, Milena Mondini De Focatiis (Chief Executive Officer) was awarded 90,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 69,057 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

a)NameMilena Mondini De Focatiis
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 69,057 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

32,457 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 36,600 have been retained.
GBP £32.6532,457
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 22 September 2025.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Geraint Jones (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 52,500 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 40,283 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

a)NameGeraint Jones
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 40,283 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

18,933 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 21,350 have been retained.
GBP £32.6518,933
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 22 September 2025.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Scott Cargill (Director, Pet, Travel Household) was awarded 18,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025 and 15,946 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

a)NameScott Cargill
a)Position/statusDirector Pet, Travel & Household /PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 15,946 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

15,946 shares were sold.
GBP £32.6515,946
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 18,956 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

a)NameCostantino Moretti
a)Position/statusHead of International/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 18,956 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

18,956 shares were sold.
GBP £32.6518,956
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Alistair Hargreaves (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 20,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 16,833 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

a)NameAlistair Hargreaves
a)Position/statusCEO UK Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 16,833 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

10,942 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 5,891 have been retained.
GBP £32.6510,942
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 22 September 2022, Keith Davies (Chief Risk Officer) was awarded 13,800 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024 and 12,722 shares vested on 22 September 2025.

a)NameKeith Davies
a)Position/statusChief Risk Officer /PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 12,722 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

12,722 shares were sold.
GBP £32.6512,722
N/A
e)Date of the transactionThe sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 22 September 2025.
f)Place of the transactionSale of shares took place by way of private auction.

a)NameGeraint Jones
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Shares
GBP £32.957,500
N/A
e)Date of the transaction22 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

