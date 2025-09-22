Fairhaven Health Develops Clinical Nutrition-Based Formulas to Support Women with PCOS and PMS

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During September’s PCOS Awareness Month, Fairhaven Health is drawing attention to the role targeted nutrition can play in supporting women affected by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) while reinforcing its broader mission of supporting every stage of women’s health from menstruation to post-menopause, with the launch of two new additions to its product portfolio: PQQ+ Myo + D-Chiro Inositol and Multi-Symptom PMS Relief .

PCOS affects up to 20% of reproductive-aged women , making it one of the most prevalent endocrine disorders. However, the condition remains widely misunderstood with symptoms that extend beyond fertility challenges to include insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes risk, cardiovascular complications, and mental health concerns, including anxiousness.

“PCOS is far more than a fertility concern. It’s a complex metabolic and cellular condition that impacts women’s health on many levels,” said Meagan Purdy , naturopathic doctor, brand manager and educator at Blueroot Health, the parent company of Fairhaven Health. “To truly support women, we must expand our focus beyond reproduction and provide options that address the wide range of symptoms they experience every day.”

Adding to the Fairhaven Health flagship fertility and inositol lines, PQQ+ Myo + D-Chiro Inositol is designed to address common drivers of PCOS such as insulin resistance, oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction,* which are all factors that influence cycle regularity, ovulation and hormone balance. Both formulas provide a modern solution for those who need more support than with a standalone Myo-Inositol or Myo + D-Chiro Inositol formula.

Inositols, specifically myo- and D-chiro inositol in a 40:1 ratio, have been studied for their ability to promote ovulation and restore menstrual regularity in women with PCOS within two cycles. The newest Fairhaven Health formula builds on this foundation by combining myo + D-chiro inositol with antioxidants such as PQQ (pyrroloquinoline quinone), CoQ10 and alpha lipoic acid, which help preserve egg quality and reduce oxidative stress in reproductive tissues. Together, these ingredients not only support fertility but also address the broader challenges women with PCOS often face.*

PCOS frequently overlaps with premenstrual concerns, complicating how women experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Because PCOS disrupts ovulation, some women may have absent PMS symptoms, while others experience intensified mood swings, bloating or metabolic changes. Research suggests that women with PCOS may also face a higher risk of premenstrual disorders including premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Fairhaven Health’s new Multi-Symptom PMS Relief formula, is designed to support improvement in the most common symptoms of PMS, including cramps, bloating, and mood swings, with a once-daily supplement.*

“Many women don’t realize that PMS and PCOS interact in ways that change the symptom picture,” said Purdy. “We’re committed to helping women and their providers distinguish between the two health concerns, and providing more effective support strategies.”

Fairhaven Health’s hormone-free, clinically-supported solutions are trusted by health care practitioners who rely on evidence-based approaches to support women’s health across every stage of life and are available at www.fairhavenhealth.com or through health care providers.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

