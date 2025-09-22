NUAIR and NIMAC Highlight Ready-to-Deploy Surveillance-as-a-Service Powering Drone Operations Across New York

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUAIR and the Niagara Military Affairs Council (NIMAC) showcased NUAIR’s fully operational Surveillance-as-a-Service (SaaS) network in Western New York, demonstrating how agencies and departments can start flying safer and more economically right now—without lengthy buildouts or custom integrations.

During the event, state and local public-safety teams, infrastructure inspectors, and federal partners watched real-time low-altitude airspace data flow directly from NUAIR’s FAA-accepted sensor network, the same service already supporting live beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions across NUAIR’s 1,900-square-mile airspace in Central New York.

Attendees saw how the system delivers continuous aircraft tracking and classification, as well as seamless data feeds through a single, secure interface. Agencies can use the service for day-to-day remotely piloted BVLOS drone operations including regional emergency management departments, bridge and waterway inspection crews, and critical-infrastructure operators. They can rely on NUAIR’s network to shorten mission approval timelines, reduce equipment costs, and simplify compliance with FAA safety requirements.

Plug-and-Play Airspace Awareness

NUAIR’s Surveillance-as-a-Service is designed for rapid adoption. A department can connect to the network and start receiving real-time airspace data within hours, not months – no proprietary hardware or extensive IT support required.

Public Safety: Fire departments and search-and-rescue teams gain immediate situational awareness to safely deploy drones in disaster zones or high-traffic airspace.

Infrastructure Monitoring: Transportation agencies and engineering firms monitor bridge, pipeline, and waterway projects without deploying their own sensor infrastructure.

Security Operations: Regional and national security stakeholders integrate airspace feeds directly into existing command centers for continuous low-altitude oversight.





“Surveillance-as-a-Service is not a concept—it’s operating today,” said Ken Stewart, NUAIR President & CEO. “Public-safety departments, infrastructure operators, and private partners are already using this service to launch BVLOS flights faster and more cost-effectively. We make real-time airspace awareness as simple as turning it on.”

“This was more than just showcasing technology,” said Mike Zimmerman, NIMAC Chairman. “It was about demonstrating capabilities here in New York that local, regional, state, and federal partners can leverage to create safer skies and stronger communities.”

Start Flying Smarter – Today

NUAIR’s Surveillance-as-a-Service is scalable to any region that needs low-altitude airspace visibility. Agencies can subscribe to the data feed, integrate it with their existing drone programs, and leverage the NUAIR’s fast pass to remotely piloted BVLOS drone operations.

