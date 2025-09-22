Marie Claire’s Power Play Summit Gathers Visionary Women to Champion ‘Perseverance’ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marie Claire brought its Power Play summit to Philadelphia on September 17 and 18, gathering visionary women to champion this year's central theme: “Perseverance.”

The two-day event, presented by Marshalls, marked the second Power Play summit of the year as Marie Claire continues to expand the franchise across the U.S., and brought together a dynamic lineup of speakers from entertainment, sports, tech, and business.

"We couldn't have imagined a more fitting city for Power Play," said Marie Claire’s US Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike. “Philadelphia's rich history and profound sense of community resonated so powerfully with our mission. Providing a space for women leaders to convene, share experiences, and support one another is crucial, and this city proved to be the perfect backdrop for those authentic connections."

The summit’s two-day format was thoughtfully designed to empower women at different stages of their careers.

Day One: A Focus on Leadership

The first day of the summit featured intimate, high-level discussions for established leaders. Visionaries like Philadelphia-based media entrepreneur Tina Wells and Bugaboo Chief Commercial Officer Jeanelle Teves shared their experiences as part of a session on being a leader in 2025. The day also featured an insightful conversation with two-time Women’s World Cup champion Ashlyn Harris and sports marketer Laura Correnti, and concluded with personal insights from Golden Globe-winning actress and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a keynote with actress and mental health advocate Lili Reinhart.

Day Two: A Day of Growth, Empowerment, and Connection

For the first time in Power Play history, the second day of the event was opened to the broader Philadelphia community. This was made possible through a partnership with The Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club, the brand’s purpose-driven platform designed to provide women with access to the tools, resources, and communities needed to unlock the lives they want to live. The event invited ambitious guests to engage in a day of impactful programming, networking opportunities, and immersive activations aimed at bridging the gap between their vision board and their reality. The day began with an inspiring roster of trailblazing leaders, including Amanda Shulman, founder of Her Place Supper Club; Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn; and Hillary Kerr, co-founder of Who What Wear and SVP of Women & Luxury at Future, who shared insights on how to "Define Your Own Direction with Confidence."

Up next, the launch of "Money Talks," a new Marie Claire editorial franchise aimed at empowering women on financial issues. The series debuted with a compelling session led by Erin Lowry, financial expert and author of the Broke Millennial book series, who offered practical, career-shaping financial advice.The agenda also included a deep dive into "The Power of the Pivot," with expert guidance from founders Cybille St. Aude-Tate (Honeysuckle), Emani Milan (ManiWearbyMani), and Jung Park (Cocktail Culture Co.), providing attendees with actionable advice for their personal and professional paths.

In addition to expert-led panels, the event featured interactive moments designed to enrich the attendee experience and underscore Marshalls’ commitment to helping women access “the good stuff” in life, whatever that means to them. Guests enjoyed Power Play bingo, guided worksheets, engaging conversation prompts, and the Marshalls Color Curation experience, where they discovered the shades that best complement them alongside fall fashions curated to inspire confidence.

Each day of the summit concluded with a celebratory cocktail reception, where guests continued to connect and reflect on the inspiring two days.

About Marie Claire, a Future Company:

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. Reaching millions of readers every month through print, digital, video, and social platforms, Marie Claire is known for its fashion and beauty coverage, award-winning features, buzzy interviews, and more. www.marieclaire.com

About Marshalls:

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and online at Marshalls.com. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, home and more - all at amazing prices. For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.

