Johnson Fistel, PLLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC), Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI), and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC), Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI). Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may be able to pursue changes to the Company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the Company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

If you have held Quantum Computing Inc. shares continuously since prior to March 30, 2020, you may be able to pursue changes to the Company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the Company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you.

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Quantum Computing made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the defendants overstated the capabilities of Quantum's quantum computing technologies, products, and services, overstated the scope and nature of Quantum's relationship with NASA including contracts and subcontracts, misrepresented progress in developing a TFLN foundry and orders for the Company's TFLN chips, and that Quantum's revenues relied in part on undisclosed related party transactions. The complaint further alleges that these misstatements and omissions were likely to have a significant negative impact on Quantum's business and reputation, and that the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What You Can Do Now:

Visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/quantum-computing-inc-2, email jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or call (619) 814-4471 if you held QUBT shares prior to March 30, 2020.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

If you are a long-term shareholder of Acadia Healthcare, you may be able to pursue changes to the Company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the Company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you.

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, that many patients were subjected to abuse while in these facilities, and that Acadia deceived insurance providers into paying for medically unnecessary stays. As a result, the defendants’ statements about the business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What You Can Do Now:

Visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AcadiaHealthcareCompanyInc, email jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or call (619) 814-4471 if you held ACHC shares prior to 2018.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you may be able to pursue changes to the Company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the Company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you.

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that defendants made false or misleading statements concerning the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that competition impacted the demand for and utilization of Treace Medical’s primary product, the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System, and that as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer an alternative product to osteotomy.

What You Can Do Now:

Visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/treace-medical-concepts-inc, email jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or call (619) 814-4471 if you held TMCI shares prior to May 8, 2023.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)

If you have held BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. shares continuously since prior to March 31, 2023, you may be able to pursue changes to the Company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the Company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you.

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. The complaint alleges that BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to reporting and disclosure of non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40; failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; issued financial statements that were inaccurate and likely to require restatement; and that these misstatements increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC. The public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What You Can Do Now:

Visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/bigbear-ai-holdings-inc, email contact@johnsonfistel.com, or call (619) 814-4471 if you held BBAI shares prior to March 31, 2023.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also serves foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com