Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 22 September 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 15 September to 19 September 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-09-15BUY1218.7223141 055.40XAMS
2025-09-15SELL1108.820455970.25XAMS
2025-09-16BUY708.810714616.75XAMS
2025-09-16SELL628.917742552.90XAMS
2025-09-17BUY258.850000221.25XAMS
2025-09-17SELL418.925610365.95XAMS
2025-09-18BUY1458.8465521 282.75XAMS
2025-09-18SELL1048.950000930.80XAMS
2025-09-19BUY2458.8163272 160.00XAMS
2025-09-19SELL2048.9230391 820.30XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

