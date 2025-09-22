BCC Research Announces Second Webinar in AI Series: The Role of AI in Competitive Strategy

Boston, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research, a leading provider of market intelligence for over 50 years, today announced the second session in its AI-focused webinar series. On October 8, 2025, industry experts will explore how AI is transforming the way companies design, implement, and optimize competitive strategies.

The webinar will feature Greg Johnson, Associate Director of Consulting at BCC Research, and Alex Chausovsky, a renowned market intelligence strategist, for a deep-dive discussion into the role of AI in creating and sustaining competitive advantage.

The agenda includes:

AI in Competitive Strategy : Where organizations are finding success.

: Where organizations are finding success. Insights from BCC’s AI vertical : Market intelligence shaping AI strategy.

: Market intelligence shaping AI strategy. Actionable Takeaways: How companies can leverage AI to build resilience and outperform competitors.

“This webinar is about turning AI from a buzzword into a strategic advantage,” said Ryan Brothwell (Director of Marketing at BCC Research). “Attendees will leave with practical tools to align AI with their business goals.”

Attendees will also gain insights into BCC’s AI Vertical, designed to help companies stay ahead of evolving technology and give them a competitive advantage.

For more details click here - https://www.bccresearch.com/aboutus/events

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.