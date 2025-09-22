Global Data Center Market to Expand at 10.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Boston, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Data Center Market” is expected to grow from $418.2 billion in 2025 to $691.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the data center market, segmented by infrastructure, model, type, tier level, and end user. It includes regional insights across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with focused coverage of countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Brazil, and Chile, where data center opportunities are expanding. Presented in a clear and accessible format, the report uses tables and figures to illustrate historical trends, current conditions, and future projections.

This report is particularly relevant today due to surging global demand driven by AI, digital transformation, cloud adoption, and data localization laws. The expansion of 5G and edge computing is also accelerating the need for distributed data centers, especially for low-latency applications like autonomous vehicles and IoT, prompting significant regional investments.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Digital Transformation and Explosive Data Growth: As businesses increasingly adopt cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics, the volume of digital data is growing exponentially. This surge is driving demand for scalable and efficient data centers that can store, process, and manage vast amounts of information in real time.

Emergence and Expansion of AI, Machine Learning, and 5G Networks: AI and machine learning (ML) require high-performance computing, while 5G enables faster data transmission and supports more connected devices. Together, they are pushing the need for advanced data centers with low-latency capabilities and powerful infrastructure to handle complex workloads.

Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support: Governments worldwide are promoting digital infrastructure through incentives, funding, and supportive policies. Regulations around data privacy and sustainability are also encouraging the development of secure, energy-efficient data centers, especially in emerging markets.

Request a sample copy of the global market for data centers report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $389 billion Market size forecast $691.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Infrastructure, Model, Type, Tier Level, End Use, Country, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Chile, the Middle East and Africa Market drivers Digital transformation and explosive data growth.

Emergence and expansion of AI, machine learning, and 5G networks

Government initiatives and regulatory support

Interesting facts:

In 2024, the IT and telecom industry held the largest share for data centers due to the rapid increase in data consumption, cloud computing, and 5G deployment in the industry. Additionally, rising demand for low-latency services and edge computing in the IT and telecom industry is further driving data center expansion.

The U.S. accounts for the largest share in the global data center market. Its share is Driven by its position as a global technology hub with major investments from hyperscale cloud providers and tech giants in data centers, requiring massive data processing and storage capacities. For example, in 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered into three agreements with Energy Northwest, X-Energy, and Dominion Virginia, to facilitate the deployment of over 600MW of power across facilities in Washington and Virginia.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the market's projected size and growth rate?

The global data center market was valued at $389 billion in 2024 and will reach $691.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6%.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Digital transformation and explosive data growth.

Emergence and expansion of AI, machine learning, and 5G networks

Government initiatives and regulatory support

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The data center market is segmented based on infrastructure, model, type, tier level, end-user, and region.

Which data center type will be dominant through 2030?

Colocation data centers will dominate the market through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global market.

Related reports:

Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2030: This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Industry 4.0 technologies market, segmented by technology, end-user industry, and region. It covers key technologies such as big data, cloud computing, IIoT, robotics, AR/VR, and cybersecurity, focusing on their role in Industry 4.0. The report offers market forecasts, highlights major trends and challenges, and examines the competitive landscape. It also explores emerging technologies, patent activity, and profiles leading companies shaping the future of Industry 4.0.

Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030: This report reviews the global quantum computing market, analyzing trends, challenges, and opportunities across segments such as offerings, deployment modes, technologies, applications, and end-user industries. It provides insights into regional markets, regulatory developments, and ESG factors influencing the industry. The report also explores patent activity, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of key companies and their market strategies.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.