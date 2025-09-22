Own. App and DNA Fund Announce Global Strategic Partnership ahead of Korea Blockchain Week to Drive Mainstream Crypto Adoption via the Creator Economy

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own.App , the decentralized social media platform pioneering digital ownership and community-driven engagement, today announced a strategic partnership with DNA Fund , the financial institution of the future in high-ticket emerging tech and Web3 investments.

The strategic partnership officially debuts at Korea Blockchain Week, one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings for Web3, culture, and technology, where Own. App will be introduced as DNA’s newest global partner during their flagship DNA House event on September 24th. The collaboration underscores their shared mission to drive mainstream adoption of crypto assets, decentralization and blockchain infrastructure via social media.

Own. App, the breakthrough social platform tokenizing the creator economy, is designed as the mainstream application layer of Web3 that doesn’t feel like Web3—making ownership, engagement, virality and rewards seamless for creators and communities. As part of the partnership, Own. App will serve as the Official Media Distribution Partner where all events will be livestreamed on Own. App alongside allowing creators and projects to utilize its gamified ranking system to compete in real time during DNA House events, unlocking meaningful rewards such as token airdrops, grants, and ecosystem prizes. Audiences and communities will also be able to engage directly through the Own. App, making each event an interactive, gamified experience.

“Own. App is more than just a partner, but rather the engine of engagement for DNA House worldwide and the application layer vehicle we envision to bring mainstream adoption to blockchain,” said Christopher Miglino, CEO of DNA Fund. “We’re proud to support Own. App and provide creators, projects, and communities with powerful incentives that drive mainstream adoption and participation.”

With joining the cap table and partnership with Own. App, DNA is signaling strong backing for the App’s mission while also extending the partnership and exposure worldwide. Additionally, Own. App will serve as an official partner across all DNA House activations with just recently in Tokyo WebEx 2025 Conference to Korea Blockchain Week, Singapore Token 2049, London Blockchain Week, Devcon, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and more. DNA Fund will also serve as an official partner for the launch of Own. App’s $OWN Token, which will function as the “Official Creator Fund” of the App. The fund provides creators with unique revenue opportunities, seamlessly integrating Web3 technology behind the scenes. DNA will lead this initiative, working alongside its ecosystem partners to maximize success for all participants.

Ultimately, the partnership represents a long-term commitment between DNA and Own. App, to leverage their expertise across culture, creators, and technology to accelerate mainstream adoption of blockchain, with later having the opportunity of DNA portfolio companies plug into Own. App to further adoption of web2 users of web3 applications and solutions. For creators, it provides new tools to monetize and engage with audiences in real time without knowing you are utilizing a decentralized application. For DNA, it strengthens its role as a global connector of communities in the new age of media, creator economy and innovation. Together, the collaboration transforms every DNA House activation into a dynamic ecosystem, bridging creators, projects, and communities with incentives that drive participation, growth, and the broader adoption of crypto assets worldwide.

“Coming from the entertainment industry as my initial background, I’ve long been searching for a social media and entertainment platform that harnesses the power of blockchain and decentralized systems—yet does so in a way where the user doesn’t feel the complexity of the technology,” said Brock Peirce, Co-Founder of DNA Fund . “What excites me about Own. App is that it puts the creator at the center, celebrating their work and ensuring they’re valued in the next generation of media. This mission is very close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to welcome Own. App to DNA as one of our most recent portfolio companies.”

“Partnering with DNA Fund, a globally respected leader in Web3 and blockchain innovation, is a major milestone for Own. App,” said Amir Kaltak, CEO of Own. App. “We’re excited to create a platform where creators can engage audiences, earn rewards, and participate in blockchain innovation without needing to navigate the complexities of Web3.”

To learn more, download the app at https://www.ownapp.co/ and follow our social channels for updates:

X: https://x.com/ownapp_

About Own.App

Own. App is a blockchain-based social media platform that empowers creators and users through true content ownership and transparent monetization. Built on the Own. App proprietary NetherNet Protocol and its BASE L2 powered $OWN Token, Own. App enables seamless, secure interactions and rewards users with cash revenues and $OWN Tokens based on engagement. The platform supports diverse content formats and offers creators multiple monetization options, including tipping and brand partnerships. Own. App’s mission is to redefine the creator economy by putting control and earnings back into the hands of users worldwide.

About DNA Fund

DNA Fund is one of the original venture capital firms in the Web3 space, led by early crypto pioneers Brock Pierce and Scott Walker, with a track record of backing transformative Web3 projects. With deep experience in infrastructure, real-world asset tokenization, and early-stage investing, DNA Fund supports founders with more than just capital, bringing operational support, strategic relationships, and global visibility.