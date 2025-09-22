MADD Canada Launches 2025-2026 National School Program with Sponsor KAG Canada

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend MADD Canada’s 2025-2026 National School Program launch with a special screening at M.E. LaZerte High School in Edmonton. The School Program, nationally sponsored by KAG Canada and delivered to thousands of students across Canada each year, highlights the dangers of impaired driving and empowers youth to make safe and sober choices.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To address this serious issue, MADD Canada and KAG Canada are bringing sober driving lessons to students through MADD Canada’s School Program.

Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: September 24, 2025 at 9 A.M. Location: M.E. LaZerte High School, 6804 - 144 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5C 3C7 Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer KAG Canada Representatives

This year’s 60-minute presentations include five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school will receive an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca