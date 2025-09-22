United Steelworkers mourns the loss of Leo Gerard, giant of the labour and social justice movements

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is mourning the loss of former USW International President Leo W. Gerard, a hardrock miner’s son who over a 50-year career became one of the world’s most influential labour and social justice champions.

Gerard, who served as USW International President from 2001 to 2019, died on Sunday, Sept. 21, in his hometown of Sudbury, Ont. He was 78.

“Leo was a visionary leader, determined and fearless in taking on corporations and lawmakers alike,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada.

“Leo spent his career building power for workers so that everyone could have safer jobs, better pay, respect, retirement security and fairness. As a proud Canadian, he never wavered from his values, and his life’s work will live on for generations,” Warren said.

The son of a hardrock miner and union organizer in Sudbury, Gerard was a teenager when he followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work at nickel mining giant Inco Ltd. He soon made his mark within his union at Inco – Steelworkers Local 6500, beginning a meteoric rise up the USW leadership ladder.

After reaching the position of chief steward of his 7,000-member local union, Gerard was hired as a USW staff representative in 1977. He went on to become the union’s Ontario Director, Canadian National Director and then International Secretary-Treasurer, leading to his installation as International President in 2001.



Leading North America’s largest industrial union, with 1.2 million members continent-wide at its height, Gerard had a profound impact on workplace health and safety, gender equality, labour rights, decent pay, pensions, global solidarity, fair trade and social justice. He sought to grow the union through organizing new workers, orchestrating mergers with other labor organizations, and building strategic alliances with allies across North America and around the world.



In 2023, Gerard received his country’s highest civilian honour – Companion of the Order of Canada. The highest of the three levels of the Order of Canada, it is awarded for “outstanding achievement and merit of the highest degree, especially in service to Canada or to humanity at large.”

Gerard was the second Canadian to reach the Steelworkers union’s top job, following his mentor Lynn Williams, who served as USW International President from 1983 to 1994 and who was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2005.



“Leo Gerard knew that real strength for workers came through unity,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada, who credited Gerard’s leadership in the USW’s mergers with the Canadian chapter of the International Woodworkers of America and later the Telecommunications Workers Union.



“These decisions transformed our union’s presence and power in Western Canada. Leo’s vision built lasting strength for generations of workers and he will be deeply missed, but his legacy will always live on in the work that we do as Steelworkers,” Lunny said.



“Leo Gerard’s life was dedicated to advancing the cause of labour. He believed deeply in the power of unions to transform lives,” said Kevon Stewart, Director of USW District 6, representing Ontario and Atlantic Canada.



“For decades, Leo reminded us that the labour movement must always rise to meet the moment – and our union is stronger today because of his vision and courage. Rest in power, Brother Leo. Your fight lives on in all of us,” Stewart said.



“Today we bid farewell to a giant. Leo Gerard understood the francophone identity and reality of the Steelworkers union in Quebec, which he integrated into his leadership of our great North American union. He always made it a point of honour to practise his French whenever he was in Quebec,” said Nicolas Lapierre, the USW’s Quebec Director.

“He was a powerful speaker who could galvanize activists with his passionate and inspiring oratory. Thank you for everything, Leo! We will continue to lead the fight, following the example you set,” Lapierre said.



