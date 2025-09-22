LRE & Co Secures County Approval for Major Retail Development in Crescent City, California

San Rafael, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRE & Co, a full-spectrum real estate development, asset management, construction, and hotel management firm, has successfully obtained approval from the Del Norte County Planning Department for a major retail development project in Crescent City. The 87,120-square-foot project, located at 915 Washington Boulevard directly across from Super Walmart, will add approximately 12,000 square feet of new retail space.

The development includes a Quick Service Restaurant building, two retail shop pads with drive-thru capabilities, multiple inline tenant spaces, and two additional drive-thru pads. This prime location provides high traffic volume of roughly 18,000 vehicles daily along nearby Highway 101, with direct access to Sutter Coast Hospital, Del Norte High School, and proximity to Jack McNamara Field Airport and Redwood National and State Parks.

"Our team is dedicated to thoughtful development that provides lasting value to communities," said Akki Patel, President of LRE & Co. "With new tenants, greater access to essential retail, and local job creation, this project benefits Crescent City and the wider trade area we serve."

Crescent City functions as the main retail center for a trade area of over 30,000 residents, including Del Norte County, southern Oregon communities, and nearby tribal and rural populations. Phase 1 leasing is already underway with national agreements secured with a leading burger chain and chicken brand, while negotiations continue with a prominent coffee tenant.

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2026, creating new jobs and economic opportunities for the Crescent City area.

About LRE & Co

LRE & Co is a family-owned real estate development and construction company based in San Rafael, California. Since 1999, the company has established itself as a leader in commercial real estate, with a diverse portfolio including partnerships with national hotel brands, franchise restaurants, and innovative developments across Northern California and northwest Nevada. Learn more at https://lrecompanies.com

