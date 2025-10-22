LRE & Co announces the leasing of property to Dutch Bros at the new Folsom development.

San Rafael, CA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRE & Co is pleased to announce that Dutch Bros has signed a lease for a new build-to-suit location at 3580 E Bidwell Drive in Folsom, California. The new drive-thru coffee shop is expected to open in the second quarter of 2026.

The 986-square-foot facility will include Dutch Bros' signature dual drive-thru lanes, capable of lining up to 20 vehicles, along with walk-up service windows to manage the anticipated high traffic at this prime Folsom location. The site has secured the necessary entitlements and is advancing through the final planning stages.

"We are excited to bring Dutch Bros to the Folsom community," said Akki Patel, CEO at LRE & Co. "Dutch Bros has been an exceptional partner to work with and represents a best-in-class brand in the specialty coffee sector. Their demonstrated success in Northern California, combined with Folsom's strong demographics and thriving retail environment, creates an ideal scenario for long-term success. We're confident this location will serve as an excellent addition to the East Bidwell Drive corridor."

As part of the build-to-suit arrangement, LRE & Co will oversee all aspects of construction for the new facility. The development team is currently finalizing the architecture and engineering contracts, with construction expected to begin after the permits are approved.

This Folsom location highlights Dutch Bros' ongoing expansion in the Sacramento area, building on its existing presence in Northern California, which includes an open and operational location in Vallejo.

Dutch Bros is known for its energetic culture and commitment to community involvement. It is also one of the fastest-growing quick-service beverage brands in the U.S., recently surpassing the 1,000-store mark across 18 states. The company has built a loyal following through its high-quality drinks, personalized service, secret menu, and dedication to supporting local communities.

