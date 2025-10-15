LRE & Co Brings Habit Burger & Grill to Ukiah: Major Restaurant Development Creates Local Jobs and Dining Destination

San Rafael, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRE & Co, a full-spectrum real estate development, asset management, construction, and hotel management firm, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a new Habit Burger & Grill location in Ukiah, California. The eagerly awaited restaurant will transform a former Denny's site through a comprehensive renovation, creating jobs and providing the community with a premier dining experience.

The project has received full approval from local authorities, with the Design Review Board and Minor Site Development Permit secured in March 2025. After a thorough review of construction documents, LRE & Co is now moving forward with final preparations for construction, with groundbreaking anticipated by the end of 2025.

"We're thrilled to bring Habit Burger & Grill's exceptional dining experience to Ukiah," said Akki Patel, CEO at LRE & Co. "This project reflects our dedication to investing in local communities and creating meaningful job opportunities for residents."

The new Habit Burger & Grill location is expected to generate approximately 30-40 new jobs in the Ukiah area, ranging from entry-level roles to management positions. These jobs will offer competitive wages, growth opportunities, and comprehensive training programs that help local workers develop valuable skills.

The restaurant development also signifies a major investment in Ukiah's commercial corridor, transforming an underutilized property into a vibrant community hub that will attract visitors and benefit other local businesses.

Habit Burger & Grill, the nation's number one fast casual restaurant, is renowned for its award-winning Charburgers and made-to-order approach. It serves a full menu of flame-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and hand-cut fries. Founded in Santa Barbara in 1969, the chain has earned a loyal following across California for its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“The Habit Burger & Grill has established a reputation for top-notch food quality and excellent customer service," noted Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Co. "We're confident that Ukiah residents will welcome this new dining choice that strikes the right balance of quality, value, and convenience.”

The renovation project highlights LRE & Co's commitment to sustainable growth and community revitalization. By refurbishing an existing building rather than constructing a new one, the project employs an environmentally friendly approach to expansion while preserving the character of Ukiah's business district.

The company has worked closely with local officials throughout the approval process to ensure the project meets community standards and promotes the area's economic growth goals.

With construction documents nearing final approval and the selection of a general contractor underway, the project is well-prepared for a strong start to construction in late 2025.

LRE & Co will announce the official opening date once construction milestones are reached. The company looks forward to celebrating this significant addition to Ukiah's dining and business scene.

###

About LRE & Co

LRE & Co is a family-owned real estate development and construction company based in San Rafael, California. Since 1999, the company has established itself as a leader in commercial real estate, with a diverse portfolio including partnerships with national hotel brands, franchise restaurants, and innovative developments across Northern California and northwest Nevada. Learn more at https://lrecompanies.com.

Attachments