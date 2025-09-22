CPS Technologies Secures Phase II Army STTR Contract to Continue Controlled Fragmentation Warhead Development

NORTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the award of a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract, funded by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM). Building on the success of the earlier Phase I program, this two-year contract supports the Company’s strategic focus on addressing complex customer requirements. With $1.15 million in funding, CPS will further its development of a controlled fragmentation tungsten warhead, with an initial focus on a 40mm variant. This new award marks the Company’s fifth new federally funded project of 2025 and its third successful conversion of a Phase I program to Phase II since June of 2024.

Dr. Mark Occhionero, PhD, will continue as the principal investigator for this project. CPS Technologies' proprietary injection molding process, which enables the production of highly detailed tungsten features, is critical to this effort. This innovative manufacturing approach provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional labor-intensive machining, offering improved precision in warhead design and functionality.

"We are thrilled to advance this work in support of the U.S. military’s requirements," said Brian Mackey, President & CEO of CPS Technologies. "The initial Phase I effort delivered very promising results under Dr. Occhionero’s guidance. With this contract, the prototypes we develop will undergo rigorous testing to meet the Army’s demanding performance standards."

Mackey further emphasized the importance of Dr. Occhionero’s contributions: "Mark Occhionero’s nearly 40-year tenure with CPS is a testament to his deep expertise. Among his many contributions, he has been instrumental in guiding the continued development of our injection molding process, which over the years has resulted in literally millions of successful product shipments. Now, his innovative application of this core technology can address challenging defense requirements.”

The New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (“EMRTC”) will partner with CPS as a subcontractor during Phase II. EMRTC is an internationally recognized research and training center committed to artillery research and testing.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader specializing in delivering high-performance material solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com