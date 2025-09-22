Kawak Aviation Technologies Advances Aerial Agriculture Solutions for Precision Farming Operations

Bend, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bend, Oregon - September 22, 2025 -

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. announced today its expanded portfolio of precision agriculture equipment designed to address increasing global food security challenges while supporting sustainable farming practices. The Bend, Oregon-based aviation mission equipment company has developed advanced electric spray pumps, auxiliary hydraulic systems, and custom accessory drive gearboxes that deliver productivity improvements for agricultural aviation operators.

The company's agricultural aviation division has experienced growing demand as farmers worldwide seek more efficient crop management solutions. Kawak Aviation Technologies aerial agriculture solutions now include the KFlow 200 Electric Spray Pump, specialized throttle quadrants, and auxiliary hydraulic systems compatible with Bell 206L, OH-58, 206, and Bell 47 helicopters. These systems enable operators to achieve up to 30 percent productivity increases while maintaining enhanced safety standards.

"Agricultural aviation operators face mounting pressure to maximize efficiency while meeting stringent environmental requirements," said a spokesperson for Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "Our engineering team has focused on developing equipment that not only improves operational performance but also supports the transition toward more sustainable agricultural practices across the industry."

The expanded product line addresses critical operational challenges faced by both rotary and fixed-wing agricultural aviation operators. The KFlow 200 Electric Spray Pump features advanced engineering that reduces application time while improving spray accuracy. The company's auxiliary hydraulic systems provide reliable power for agricultural attachments, while custom accessory drive gearboxes enable operators to adapt their aircraft for specialized agricultural missions.

The agricultural aviation sector has experienced substantial growth as precision farming techniques become essential for meeting global food production demands. Industry data indicates that aerial application services contribute to crop protection on millions of acres annually, with demand expected to increase as farming operations seek more efficient pest and nutrient management solutions.

Utility aviation products by Kawak Aviation Technologies also include boom valve assemblies, hydraulic control valve retrofit kits, and chemical pumps specifically engineered for agricultural applications. Each component undergoes rigorous testing to ensure reliability in demanding agricultural environments where equipment failure can result in significant crop losses.

Kawak Aviation Technologies maintains comprehensive engineering and production facilities that support the complete product lifecycle from initial design through certification and ongoing support. The company holds FAA Part-145 Air Repair Station certification, enabling maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for agricultural aviation equipment systems.

The company's three-decade expertise in aviation mission equipment has established its position as a provider of specialized solutions for utility aviation operators. Beyond agricultural applications, Kawak Aviation Technologies develops equipment for aerial firefighting, military operations, and other utility aviation sectors requiring reliable mission-critical systems.

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacture of utility aviation equipment for agricultural, firefighting, and military applications. Based in Bend, Oregon, the company provides innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety for aviation operators worldwide.

###

For more information about Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., contact the company here:



Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

(541) 385-5051

sales@kawakaviation.com

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

20690 Carmen Loop

Bend, OR 97702, United States