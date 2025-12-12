Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. Advances Cargo Door Systems for Growing Freighter Conversion Market

Bend, Oregon, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bend, Oregon - December 12, 2025 - -

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., a Bend, Oregon-based aviation engineering and manufacturing company, is expanding its hydraulic system capabilities to meet rising demand for freighter conversions as the global air cargo market approaches a projected $226 billion valuation in 2025. The company's specialized hydraulic solutions for cargo door conversions address critical reliability needs as airlines and logistics companies convert passenger aircraft to meet surging e-commerce and emergency supply demands.

The aviation industry faces mounting pressure to expand cargo capacity while managing aging freighter fleets prone to hydraulic failures during extreme operations. Kawak Aviation Technologies cargo door systems provide FAA-certified hydraulic innovations for Boeing 757, Airbus A321, and emerging Boeing 777 conversions, featuring rugged vent/lock actuators and precision sequence valves proven through millions of in-service flight hours.

"The surge in e-commerce and emergency logistics, including wildfire suppression support, has created unprecedented demand for reliable freighter conversions," said a spokesperson for Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "Our hydraulic systems are specifically engineered to reduce aircraft downtime and streamline installation processes, enabling operators to maximize fleet availability during critical missions."

The company's approach combines precision engineering with superior materials to ensure each hydraulic component meets stringent aviation standards. Every system undergoes rigorous testing protocols before integration, addressing the unique operational demands of cargo aircraft serving firefighting contractors, agricultural haulers, and military logistics operations worldwide.

Kawak Aviation's hydraulic solutions integrate seamlessly with existing aircraft systems while providing enhanced reliability under real-world conditions. The company offers custom hydraulic modules and valve systems tailored to specific aircraft platforms, certification paths, and operational schedules. This flexibility enables conversion programs to proceed efficiently while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The expansion of cargo door system capabilities builds on Kawak Aviation's three decades of experience in mission equipment manufacturing. The company has delivered certified hydraulic solutions for major cargo conversion programs and continues developing advanced systems for widebody platforms. Their end-to-end program support spans detailed design through production and post-certification sustainment, including round-the-clock assistance for Aircraft On Ground situations.

As supply chain pressures and environmental challenges drive continued growth in air cargo demand, reliable freighter conversions become increasingly vital to global logistics infrastructure. The company's hydraulic innovations support sustainable aerial logistics by extending aircraft service life and improving operational efficiency across diverse mission profiles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVahsXr9bXY

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. specializes in designing and manufacturing hydraulic systems, throttle quadrants, electric motors, and mission power systems for aviation applications. With FAA Part-145 Air Repair Station certification, the company provides comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and maintenance services to commercial, military, and specialized aviation operators. The company maintains operations in Bend, Oregon, serving clients across North America and internationally with innovative solutions for aerial firefighting, agricultural aviation, and cargo operations.

###

For more information about Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., contact the company here:



Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

(541) 385-5051

sales@kawakaviation.com

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

20690 Carmen Loop

Bend, OR 97702, United States