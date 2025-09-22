Netcapital Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Netcapital Inc. Netcapital Inc.

  • Management to Host Earnings Call on September 23, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended July 31, 2025.

“We are pleased to report that we began our fiscal year 2026 with revenue growth of more than 30% for the first quarter. In fiscal year 2025, we shifted our strategy to focus on building a stronger and more scalable business, and we are encouraged to see our vision taking shape,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.

“We achieved several significant milestones during the quarter, including establishing a Crypto Advisory Board, composed of accomplished industry leaders to guide our efforts in integrating blockchain, digital assets and crypto with traditional finance,” added Mr, Kay. “We believe that this initiative positions us well to play a larger role in the fintech space and explore opportunities in decentralized finance, or DeFi.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue increased approximately 34% year-over-year to $190,058, as compared to $142,227 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
  • The company posted an operating loss of ($3,285,648), compared to operating loss of ($2,508,237) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
  • Loss per share was ($1.27), compared to a loss per share of ($5.10) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
  • As of July 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4,562,491.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 972602

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended July 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 
ir@netcapital.com


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  July 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		  April 30, 2025
(Audited)		 
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $4,562,491  $289,428 
Accounts receivable, net  20,000   78,649 
Prepaid expenses  409,661   31,535 
Total current assets  4,992,152   399,612 
         
Deposits  6,300   6,300 
Notes receivable - related parties  50,000   50,000 
Intangible assets  17,528,660   14,697,529 
Equity securities  5,855,190   5,748,050 
Total assets $28,432,302  $20,901,491 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,934,537  $2,941,108 
Accrued expenses  235,448   269,971 
Short-term promissory notes  600,000   263,437 
Deferred revenue  315   330 
Interest payable  114,962   100,797 
Current portion of SBA loans  1,885,800   1,885,800 
Loan payable - bank  34,324   34,324 
Total current liabilities  4,805,386   5,495,767 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion  500,000   500,000 
Total liabilities  5,305,386   5,995,767 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 4,720,066 and 2,192,226 shares issued and outstanding  4,720   2,192 
Shares to be issued  -   200,000 
Capital in excess of par value  54,586,010   42,525,294 
Retained earnings (deficit)  (31,463,814)  (27,821,762)
Total stockholders’ equity  23,126,916   14,905,724 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $28,432,302  $20,901,491 

 
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  July 31, 2025  July 31, 2024 
       
Revenues $190,058  $142,227 
Costs of services  7,409   10,220 
Gross profit  182,649   132,007 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Consulting expense  72,051   97,381 
Marketing  11,438   6,898 
Rent  22,852   19,116 
Payroll and payroll related expenses  1,793,450   1,136,593 
General and administrative costs  1,568,506   1,380,256 
Total costs and expenses  3,468,297   2,640,244 
Operating loss  (3,285,648)  (2,508,237)
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense  (36,067)  (10,464)
Interest income  -   400 
Amortization of intangible assets  (8,869)  (8,869)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities  44,945   - 
Accretion on short-term notes  (356,413)  - 
Total other income (expense)  (356,404)  (18,933)
Net loss before taxes  (3,642,052)  (2,527,170)
Income tax expense  -   - 
Net loss $(3,642,052) $(2,527,170)
         
Basic loss per share $(1.27) $(5.10)
Diluted loss per share $(1.27) $(5.10)
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  2,873,379   495,319 
Diluted  2,873,379   495,319 

Tags

Netcapital Inc. Nasdaq: NCPL NCPLW digital private capital market First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results DeFi

Recommended Reading