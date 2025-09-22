Netcapital Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management to Host Earnings Call on September 23, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended July 31, 2025.

“We are pleased to report that we began our fiscal year 2026 with revenue growth of more than 30% for the first quarter. In fiscal year 2025, we shifted our strategy to focus on building a stronger and more scalable business, and we are encouraged to see our vision taking shape,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.

“We achieved several significant milestones during the quarter, including establishing a Crypto Advisory Board, composed of accomplished industry leaders to guide our efforts in integrating blockchain, digital assets and crypto with traditional finance,” added Mr, Kay. “We believe that this initiative positions us well to play a larger role in the fintech space and explore opportunities in decentralized finance, or DeFi.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased approximately 34% year-over-year to $190,058, as compared to $142,227 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The company posted an operating loss of ($3,285,648), compared to operating loss of ($2,508,237) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Loss per share was ($1.27), compared to a loss per share of ($5.10) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

As of July 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4,562,491.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 972602

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended July 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com





NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 31, 2025

(Unaudited) April 30, 2025

(Audited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,562,491 $ 289,428 Accounts receivable, net 20,000 78,649 Prepaid expenses 409,661 31,535 Total current assets 4,992,152 399,612 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable - related parties 50,000 50,000 Intangible assets 17,528,660 14,697,529 Equity securities 5,855,190 5,748,050 Total assets $ 28,432,302 $ 20,901,491 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,934,537 $ 2,941,108 Accrued expenses 235,448 269,971 Short-term promissory notes 600,000 263,437 Deferred revenue 315 330 Interest payable 114,962 100,797 Current portion of SBA loans 1,885,800 1,885,800 Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324 Total current liabilities 4,805,386 5,495,767 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 500,000 500,000 Total liabilities 5,305,386 5,995,767 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 4,720,066 and 2,192,226 shares issued and outstanding 4,720 2,192 Shares to be issued - 200,000 Capital in excess of par value 54,586,010 42,525,294 Retained earnings (deficit) (31,463,814 ) (27,821,762 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,126,916 14,905,724 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,432,302 $ 20,901,491



NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)