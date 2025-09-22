Ergodyne Debuts Full Brim Type 2 Helmets Blending Familiar Style, Airy Comfort and Expanded Safety

St. Paul, MN, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne announced the release of its latest Type 2 Safety Helmets designed to overcome worker resistance to change by combining the familiar look of a full brim hard hat with the expanded protection of Type 2 certification.

Momentum toward Type 2 helmets has accelerated since OSHA issued its Safety and Health Information Bulletin Head Protection: Safety Helmets in the Workplace (SHIB 03-06-2024), which explains the advantages of Type 2 models and confirms OSHA’s own adoption of safety helmets for its employees. Unlike Type 1 hard hats, which are tested only for top impact, Type 2 helmets are tested for side, front and rear impacts as well—protection that covers the real-world risks of slips, trips, falls and angled strikes. The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) states that only about 15% of impacts occur to the crown of a hard hat.

Yet despite clear safety advantages, crews attached to the look and feel of their traditional hard hats have been resistant to swap to safety helmets.

Ergodyne’s new helmet addresses that pushback head-on:

Recognizable full brim silhouette: A style crews know and accept, with added protection against sun, rain and falling debris.

Ventilated foam design: Engineered for airflow, reducing heat buildup without compromising safety.

Precision fit: Six-point suspension and 36-point ratchet system adapt to different head shapes, hairstyles and under-helmet gear.

Accessory-ready system: Built-in slots and mounts for fans, lights, visors and hearing protection.

“Type 2 really expands coverage—not just from falling objects, but from slips, trips, and falls where you’re more likely to strike the side of your head,” said Ergodyne Product Manager, Justin Schuetz.

“We know workers have a personal relationship with their hard hats, and the look matters,” Schuetz added. “That’s why we introduced a full brim style. It’s familiar to construction crews, it looks good, and it adds real function against sun, rain, and debris. Pair that with a precision fit system and ventilation that keeps you cooler when compared to other options, and you’ve got a helmet workers want to wear––not just one they’re told to.”

More info on Ergodyne's Full Brim Type 2 Safety Helmet and new accessories—including cooling fan and light options—is available now at ergodyne.com.

