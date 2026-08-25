Think Of Hydration Backpacks As Personal, Portable Hydration Stations To Help Workers Beat The Heat

St. Paul, Minnesota, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer seasons get hotter and longer, heat-related illness (HRI) is on the rise, becoming a major—but highly preventable—hazard for those working outdoors. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends a three-prong approach to protecting workers from HRI.

Water. Rest. Shade.

While this may seem like common sense, it’s not as simple as it sounds. Breaks are often skipped, shade is not always available, and access to water—especially on remote jobsites and in farm fields—is not always easy or convenient, leaving many workers high and dry.

Plus, stopping for water means stopping work. For those who get paid by the piece or by the hour, this has a direct impact on their day’s wages. Because of this, many workers decide to skip or delay hydration breaks, which can have a much bigger impact than wasted time and lost pay.

“Dozens of farm laborers die each year from HRIs, a stat we found completely unacceptable,” says Ergodyne Product Manager Lexi Hagler. “Hydration breaks are absolutely essential in the field.”

The symptoms of dehydration, which include brain fog, fatigue, dizziness and headache, often begin before a worker feels thirsty, making prevention and intervention difficult. Especially when someone has to stop work or leave their post to get water.

Hydration backpacks offer a simple solution. Yet many are bulky, uncomfortable, and designed for recreational use—not the demanding conditions workers face on the job.

“Every component of our Chill-Its 5160 hydration backpack is made with the worker in mind,” Hagler says. “The low profile, contoured design fits snugly and stays out of the way while providing constant, instant access to water. And we’ve added a mesh backing to increase airflow and help keep things cool.”

The Chill-Its 5160 is built with rugged, ripstop polyester and features a generous 3-liter reservoir. Thoughtfully placed loops keep tools, gloves and cooling towels within easy reach, and it’s available in a range of colors with reflective accents for added safety. The rig even offers an optional pump attachment that creates a fine mist or pressurized stream for quick cooldowns and clean-up.

But a few questions remain about hydration backpacks. First, will workers use them? And, coming in at a close second—are they effective?

The answer in both cases is a resounding “yes.”

According to a recent study of farmworkers in North Carolina published by the National Institute of Health, 90% of those surveyed said hydration backpacks are an “acceptable or completely acceptable solution.” 74% reported drinking more water (4.8 liters/day versus 2.5 liters when water was stationed at the end of crop rows), with 87% drinking water at least every 15 minutes.

So, the data is clear. Workers drink more water more often when using hydration backpacks, which has a direct impact on heat stress, HRI-related deaths, and overall workplace safety.

For more information on Ergodyne’s latest hydration solutions, please visit ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

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