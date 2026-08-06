Ergodyne Continues Support for Rapidly Growing Cold Chain Workforce with Latest Launch

St. Paul, MN, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global cold chain expands to support the storage and movement of food, pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive goods, Ergodyne is introducing two new thermal workwear options designed to give employers more flexibility in balancing upfront cost, thermal performance and long-term garment value.

The new N-Ferno 6461 Essential Insulated Freezer Jacket and N-Ferno 6462 Essential Insulated Freezer Bib Overalls join Ergodyne’s emerging Cold Storage Collection, which—thanks to the work gear manufacturer's shoulder-to-shoulder development with cold storage crews—has rapidly become a favorite among multi-temperature warehousing facilities since launching in early 2024.

Both garments are rated for use in temperatures ranging from -35°F to -2°F (-37°C to -19°C), depending on the wearer’s activity level and duration of exposure.

“From the start, we’ve worked closely with cold storage crews to ensure our gear meets their real-world demands,” said Ergodyne Product Manager Claudia Weber. “And since then, we’ve heard a clear need for dependable freezer gear that covers the essentials without requiring every facility to invest in the highest-performance option.”

According to Weber, the additions give employers the ability to evaluate which options deliver the most value for their specific situation.

“Upfront cost matters, but it’s only part of the equation,” Weber continued. “Some facilities need dependable performance at a more accessible price, while others will benefit more from premium insulation and a garment built to withstand heavier use and repeated laundering. Offering both allows customers to make that decision based on the realities of their operation.”

Cold-chain infrastructure plays an increasingly important role in global supply networks, helping preserve perishable food, protect temperature-sensitive medications and reduce product loss. The Global Cold Chain Alliance reports that its members operate more than 8 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled space worldwide, underscoring the scale of the workforce responsible for keeping these systems moving.

The N-Ferno 6461 Essential Insulated Freezer Jacket and N-Ferno 6462 Essential Insulated Freezer Bib Overalls are available now. Additional product details, specifications, thermal-rating guidance and cold stress resources are available at ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

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