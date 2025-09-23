Amogy and A*STAR Partner to Accelerate Ammonia-Powered Solutions for Singapore’s Green Economy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy, a provider of scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore and collaborate on the development and deployment of ammonia-based technologies in Singapore, supporting key priorities under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

Under the MOU, Amogy and A*STAR will explore opportunities for piloting ammonia-to-power systems on Jurong Island. The collaboration sits within A*STAR’s efforts in sustainable energy and chemicals. A*STAR plans to provide expertise in safety and standards, assess costs and sustainability, and develop new technologies to help scale ammonia-to-power systems safely and effectively. Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power system leverages advanced catalyst materials to efficiently crack ammonia into hydrogen, which is then converted into electricity via hydrogen fuel cells or engines. This breakthrough approach is poised to present a viable and scalable low- to zero-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, particularly for energy-intensive sectors.

The collaboration is expected to include:

Demonstration of ammonia-to-power systems on Jurong Island.

Joint R&D on advanced ammonia-cracking catalyst technologies.

Development of digital tools and workforce training for system integration and scale-up.





Together, Amogy and A*STAR will aim to validate the performance of clean ammonia technologies in real-world conditions and drive their transition from lab-scale to commercial applications. A key area of focus will be supporting the decarbonisation of Singapore’s data centre industry, which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years and presents significant clean energy challenges due to its continuous power demands.

“We are excited to partner with A*STAR to demonstrate the potential of ammonia-powered technology in Singapore,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “This collaboration marks an important step toward advancing decarbonization in critical sectors such as data centers and heavy industry, while contributing to Singapore’s leadership in driving towards a low-carbon future.”

“A*STAR looks forward to our partnership with Amogy to support Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy and our own efforts in sustainable energy and chemicals,” said Professor Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC), A*STAR. “By advancing technologies for low- or zero-carbon ammonia for power generation and bunkering, we can help pave the way to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries. I look forward to programme outcomes that will contribute substantively to Amogy’s and Singapore’s economic and sustainability goals.”

This collaboration underscores Singapore’s continued investment in clean energy innovation and reinforces its position as a regional hub for low-carbon technologies.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

Media Contact:

amogy@marketbridge.com

About The Agency for Science, Technology & Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis.