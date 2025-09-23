Transaction in own shares

 OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
23 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 22 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 98,497 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased93,023-5,474
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)546.50p-543.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)535.50p-536.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)543.55p-540.33p

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,321,376 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,321,376.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
22-09-202515:03:32GBp416545.00XLONxeaNhPCtWJq
22-09-202515:00:51GBp302545.00XLONxeaNhPCtieE
22-09-202515:00:21GBp1,191545.00XLONxeaNhPCtiJ6
22-09-202514:46:16GBp1,548544.50XLONxeaNhPCtQBb
22-09-202514:45:05GBp558544.50XLONxeaNhPCtOmR
22-09-202514:45:05GBp1,239544.50XLONxeaNhPCtOpb
22-09-202514:45:05GBp1,239545.00XLONxeaNhPCtOz@
22-09-202514:36:24GBp1,614544.50XLONxeaNhPCtE3$
22-09-202514:36:24GBp1,435545.00XLONxeaNhPCtE3F
22-09-202514:13:18GBp2,050546.50XLONxeaNhPCmdLz
22-09-202514:10:07GBp8545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY0r
22-09-202514:10:07GBp1,057545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY0u
22-09-202514:10:07GBp87545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY05
22-09-202514:10:07GBp84545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY07
22-09-202514:10:07GBp49545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY09
22-09-202514:10:07GBp4545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY0B
22-09-202514:10:07GBp301545.50XLONxeaNhPCmY0D
22-09-202513:44:48GBp763545.50XLONxeaNhPCmVd8
22-09-202513:44:35GBp348546.00XLONxeaNhPCmVku
22-09-202513:44:11GBp58546.50XLONxeaNhPCmVuj
22-09-202513:44:11GBp167546.50XLONxeaNhPCmVul
22-09-202513:43:12GBp248546.50XLONxeaNhPCmSqa
22-09-202513:42:13GBp232546.50XLONxeaNhPCmTXJ
22-09-202513:41:14GBp249546.50XLONxeaNhPCmTSB
22-09-202513:40:15GBp243546.50XLONxeaNhPCmQ2m
22-09-202513:39:16GBp16546.50XLONxeaNhPCmRmh
22-09-202513:39:16GBp214546.50XLONxeaNhPCmRmj
22-09-202513:38:17GBp36546.50XLONxeaNhPCmOXj
22-09-202513:38:17GBp6546.50XLONxeaNhPCmOXl
22-09-202513:38:17GBp221546.50XLONxeaNhPCmOXn
22-09-202513:37:18GBp215546.50XLONxeaNhPCmPcQ
22-09-202513:37:18GBp51546.50XLONxeaNhPCmPcS
22-09-202513:36:19GBp249546.50XLONxeaNhPCmPGa
22-09-202513:35:20GBp259546.50XLONxeaNhPCm6Br
22-09-202513:35:20GBp5546.50XLONxeaNhPCm6Bt
22-09-202513:33:55GBp477546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7Vb
22-09-202513:33:55GBp273546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7Vd
22-09-202513:33:55GBp177546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7Vh
22-09-202513:33:55GBp76546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7Vf
22-09-202513:33:55GBp35546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VG
22-09-202513:33:55GBp274546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VI
22-09-202513:33:55GBp573546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VK
22-09-202513:33:55GBp371546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VM
22-09-202513:33:55GBp700546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VO
22-09-202513:33:55GBp144546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VE
22-09-202513:33:55GBp300546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VC
22-09-202513:33:55GBp7,071546.00XLONxeaNhPCm7VA
22-09-202513:33:55GBp1,237545.50XLONxeaNhPCm7VV
22-09-202513:29:06GBp170546.00XLONxeaNhPCm3Re
22-09-202513:26:42GBp18545.50XLONxeaNhPCm18M
22-09-202513:26:42GBp14545.50XLONxeaNhPCm18O
22-09-202513:26:42GBp987545.50XLONxeaNhPCm18Q
22-09-202513:26:42GBp141545.50XLONxeaNhPCm18S
22-09-202513:26:42GBp173545.50XLONxeaNhPCm1Ba
22-09-202513:26:42GBp461545.50XLONxeaNhPCm1BY
22-09-202513:12:49GBp824545.00XLONxeaNhPCntt4
22-09-202513:12:49GBp105545.00XLONxeaNhPCntt6
22-09-202512:53:00GBp258544.50XLONxeaNhPCnv8L
22-09-202512:53:00GBp6544.50XLONxeaNhPCnv8N
22-09-202512:53:00GBp308544.50XLONxeaNhPCnv8P
22-09-202512:49:36GBp14544.50XLONxeaNhPCnakC
22-09-202512:49:36GBp14544.50XLONxeaNhPCnafi
22-09-202512:43:58GBp700544.50XLONxeaNhPCnW5@
22-09-202512:43:58GBp262544.50XLONxeaNhPCnW5y
22-09-202512:43:58GBp345544.50XLONxeaNhPCnW5F
22-09-202512:43:58GBp14544.50XLONxeaNhPCnW5H
22-09-202512:43:58GBp566544.50XLONxeaNhPCnW5J
22-09-202512:28:35GBp73545.50XLONxeaNhPCnMJN
22-09-202512:28:35GBp405545.50XLONxeaNhPCnMJP
22-09-202512:28:35GBp14545.50XLONxeaNhPCnMJR
22-09-202512:12:47GBp688544.50XLONxeaNhPCnTwt
22-09-202512:12:20GBp122545.00XLONxeaNhPCnTMq
22-09-202512:12:20GBp360545.00XLONxeaNhPCnTMs
22-09-202512:12:20GBp130545.00XLONxeaNhPCnTMu
22-09-202512:11:25GBp770545.00XLONxeaNhPCnQAS
22-09-202512:00:01GBp1,084544.50XLONxeaNhPCn3yR
22-09-202512:00:01GBp810544.50XLONxeaNhPCn3$q
22-09-202511:52:28GBp1,242544.50XLONxeaNhPCnD4n
22-09-202511:52:05GBp42545.00XLONxeaNhPCnDHG
22-09-202511:52:05GBp197545.00XLONxeaNhPCnDHI
22-09-202511:51:06GBp207545.00XLONxeaNhPCnA0c
22-09-202511:50:07GBp179545.00XLONxeaNhPCnBz2
22-09-202511:50:07GBp14545.00XLONxeaNhPCnBz7
22-09-202511:49:08GBp212545.00XLONxeaNhPCn8d0
22-09-202511:48:09GBp288545.00XLONxeaNhPCn8Ap
22-09-202511:47:02GBp294545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9xZ
22-09-202511:47:01GBp206545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9xM
22-09-202511:47:01GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9xO
22-09-202511:47:01GBp2,108545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wW
22-09-202511:47:01GBp261545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wY
22-09-202511:47:01GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wa
22-09-202511:47:00GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wk
22-09-202511:47:00GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9w@
22-09-202511:47:00GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wG
22-09-202511:47:00GBp30545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wM
22-09-202511:47:00GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn9wO
22-09-202511:47:00GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn95q
22-09-202511:47:00GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn94Z
22-09-202511:47:00GBp394545.00XLONxeaNhPCn94k
22-09-202511:47:00GBp400545.00XLONxeaNhPCn94v
22-09-202511:46:59GBp494545.00XLONxeaNhPCn97$
22-09-202511:46:59GBp4545.00XLONxeaNhPCn971
22-09-202511:46:59GBp22545.00XLONxeaNhPCn97t
22-09-202511:46:59GBp66545.00XLONxeaNhPCn97v
22-09-202511:46:59GBp806545.00XLONxeaNhPCn97z
22-09-202511:35:28GBp444545.00XLONxeaNhPCon2L
22-09-202511:35:28GBp324545.00XLONxeaNhPCon2N
22-09-202511:33:56GBp681545.00XLONxeaNhPCo@Ly
22-09-202511:17:40GBp1,625544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZwt
22-09-202511:17:40GBp250544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZwv
22-09-202511:17:40GBp116544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZwx
22-09-202511:17:40GBp43544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZwz
22-09-202511:17:40GBp207544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZw9
22-09-202511:17:40GBp257544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZwB
22-09-202511:17:40GBp132544.00XLONxeaNhPCoZwD
22-09-202511:17:40GBp755543.50XLONxeaNhPCoZwG
22-09-202511:16:31GBp757544.00XLONxeaNhPCoW@U
22-09-202510:55:55GBp646544.00XLONxeaNhPCoHe@
22-09-202510:55:55GBp48544.00XLONxeaNhPCoHe0
22-09-202510:55:54GBp543544.00XLONxeaNhPCoHhc
22-09-202510:51:11GBp72544.00XLONxeaNhPCoSrV
22-09-202510:51:11GBp207544.00XLONxeaNhPCoSqg
22-09-202510:51:11GBp86544.00XLONxeaNhPCoSqi
22-09-202510:51:11GBp314544.00XLONxeaNhPCoSq3
22-09-202510:46:16GBp210543.50XLONxeaNhPCoRV4
22-09-202510:46:16GBp853543.50XLONxeaNhPCoRVG
22-09-202510:36:29GBp211543.50XLONxeaNhPCo3gh
22-09-202510:36:29GBp1,044543.50XLONxeaNhPCo3gj
22-09-202510:36:29GBp541544.00XLONxeaNhPCo3gk
22-09-202510:36:29GBp669543.50XLONxeaNhPCo3gu
22-09-202510:27:31GBp138544.00XLONxeaNhPCoDMa
22-09-202510:27:31GBp94544.00XLONxeaNhPCoDMW
22-09-202510:27:31GBp182544.00XLONxeaNhPCoDMY
22-09-202510:27:01GBp210544.00XLONxeaNhPCoAh2
22-09-202510:27:01GBp81544.00XLONxeaNhPCoAhE
22-09-202510:27:01GBp261544.00XLONxeaNhPCoAhG
22-09-202510:27:01GBp250544.00XLONxeaNhPCoAhI
22-09-202510:27:01GBp282544.00XLONxeaNhPCoAhK
22-09-202510:27:01GBp339543.50XLONxeaNhPCoAgj
22-09-202510:15:42GBp647543.50XLONxeaNhPCppwt
22-09-202510:13:50GBp261544.00XLONxeaNhPCpnXW
22-09-202510:13:50GBp700544.00XLONxeaNhPCpnXY
22-09-202510:13:50GBp22544.00XLONxeaNhPCpncU
22-09-202510:13:50GBp521543.50XLONxeaNhPCpnXg
22-09-202510:05:42GBp811544.00XLONxeaNhPCpxhE
22-09-202510:05:35GBp366544.00XLONxeaNhPCpxtc
22-09-202510:05:35GBp4,087544.50XLONxeaNhPCpxtj
22-09-202510:04:55GBp36544.50XLONxeaNhPCpxOy
22-09-202510:04:55GBp1544.50XLONxeaNhPCpud$
22-09-202509:40:22GBp804542.50XLONxeaNhPCpKEQ
22-09-202509:40:22GBp773542.50CHIXxeaNhPCpKES
22-09-202509:39:20GBp605543.00XLONxeaNhPCpL$3
22-09-202509:39:20GBp102543.00XLONxeaNhPCpL$L
22-09-202509:39:20GBp968543.00XLONxeaNhPCpL$R
22-09-202509:39:20GBp963543.00XLONxeaNhPCpL@Y
22-09-202509:39:20GBp849543.00XLONxeaNhPCpL@h
22-09-202509:39:20GBp136543.00CHIXxeaNhPCpL@$
22-09-202509:39:20GBp84543.00CHIXxeaNhPCpL@z
22-09-202509:29:43GBp14542.00XLONxeaNhPCpTSg
22-09-202509:29:43GBp118542.00XLONxeaNhPCpTSi
22-09-202509:29:36GBp289542.50XLONxeaNhPCpTQJ
22-09-202509:29:22GBp776543.00CHIXxeaNhPCpQhL
22-09-202509:22:26GBp250542.50CHIXxeaNhPCp7he
22-09-202509:22:26GBp12542.50CHIXxeaNhPCp7hg
22-09-202509:21:29GBp210542.50CHIXxeaNhPCp7UU
22-09-202509:19:27GBp304543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5ru
22-09-202509:19:27GBp346542.50CHIXxeaNhPCp5r1
22-09-202509:19:27GBp843542.50XLONxeaNhPCp5r$
22-09-202509:19:27GBp315543.00CHIXxeaNhPCp5r3
22-09-202509:19:26GBp109543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5rA
22-09-202509:19:26GBp78543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5rC
22-09-202509:19:26GBp311543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5rE
22-09-202509:19:26GBp170543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5rG
22-09-202509:19:26GBp339543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5rI
22-09-202509:19:26GBp318543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5rK
22-09-202509:19:26GBp382543.50XLONxeaNhPCp5qZ
22-09-202509:19:26GBp510543.00XLONxeaNhPCp5qc
22-09-202509:18:14GBp362543.50XLONxeaNhPCp2rJ
22-09-202509:07:52GBp128542.00XLONxeaNhPCpBdo
22-09-202509:07:52GBp10542.00XLONxeaNhPCpBds
22-09-202509:07:52GBp100542.00XLONxeaNhPCpBdu
22-09-202509:06:25GBp238542.00XLONxeaNhPCp88A
22-09-202509:06:17GBp1,496541.50XLONxeaNhPCp8II
22-09-202509:06:17GBp1,353541.50XLONxeaNhPCp8IK
22-09-202509:05:45GBp263540.50XLONxeaNhPCp94c
22-09-202508:50:47GBp174539.50XLONxeaNhPCiw6e
22-09-202508:50:47GBp507539.50XLONxeaNhPCiw6g
22-09-202508:50:47GBp466539.50XLONxeaNhPCiw6i
22-09-202508:48:43GBp2,859539.00XLONxeaNhPCiuYw
22-09-202508:48:43GBp142539.00XLONxeaNhPCiuYy
22-09-202508:48:43GBp701539.00XLONxeaNhPCiuYG
22-09-202508:29:06GBp750536.00XLONxeaNhPCihXG
22-09-202508:25:39GBp279536.50CHIXxeaNhPCifFa
22-09-202508:25:39GBp548536.50XLONxeaNhPCifFY
22-09-202508:22:25GBp443535.50XLONxeaNhPCiNAQ
22-09-202508:21:58GBp210537.00XLONxeaNhPCiKef
22-09-202508:21:58GBp843536.50XLONxeaNhPCiKei
22-09-202508:19:13GBp42537.00XLONxeaNhPCiIvz
22-09-202508:19:13GBp168537.00XLONxeaNhPCiIv$
22-09-202508:19:13GBp258536.50XLONxeaNhPCiIv2
22-09-202508:19:13GBp239536.50XLONxeaNhPCiIv4
22-09-202508:19:13GBp215536.50CHIXxeaNhPCiIv6
22-09-202508:18:52GBp472537.00XLONxeaNhPCiIE2
22-09-202508:18:52GBp25537.00XLONxeaNhPCiIE4
22-09-202508:18:52GBp369537.00CHIXxeaNhPCiIE6
22-09-202508:14:14GBp147537.00XLONxeaNhPCiH9P
22-09-202508:14:11GBp712537.50XLONxeaNhPCiHAS
22-09-202508:14:11GBp362537.50CHIXxeaNhPCiHAU
22-09-202508:13:04GBp54538.50XLONxeaNhPCiUv7
22-09-202508:13:04GBp91538.50XLONxeaNhPCiUvB
22-09-202508:13:04GBp220538.50XLONxeaNhPCiUvD
22-09-202508:13:04GBp220538.50XLONxeaNhPCiUvF
22-09-202508:13:04GBp411538.00XLONxeaNhPCiUvM
22-09-202508:13:04GBp86538.00XLONxeaNhPCiUvO
22-09-202508:13:04GBp726538.00CHIXxeaNhPCiUvQ
22-09-202508:09:01GBp562539.50XLONxeaNhPCiTuc
22-09-202508:09:01GBp2,872539.00XLONxeaNhPCiTui
22-09-202508:09:01GBp95539.00XLONxeaNhPCiTuk
22-09-202508:09:01GBp55539.00XLONxeaNhPCiTum
22-09-202508:08:44GBp268538.50CHIXxeaNhPCiTF$
22-09-202508:08:44GBp353538.50CHIXxeaNhPCiTF1
22-09-202508:08:44GBp497538.50XLONxeaNhPCiTFz

