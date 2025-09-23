Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – third tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/651645

From 15 September to 19 September 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,077,957 own shares at an average price of NOK 241.9421 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 15 September OSE CEUX TQEX 16 September OSE 271,300 239.5652 64,994,038.76 CEUX TQEX 17 September OSE 269,461 241.3584 65,036,675.82 CEUX TQEX 18 September OSE 267,046 243.1133 64,922,434.31 CEUX TQEX 19 September OSE 270,150 243.7534 65,849,981.01 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,077,957 241.9421 260,803,129.90 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 9,268,651 251.4534 2,421,157,121.27 CEUX TQEX Total 9,268,651 251.4534 2,421,157,121.27 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 10,706,608 250.4958 2,681,960,251.17 CEUX TQEX Total 10,706,608 250.4958 2,681,960,251.17





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 36,992,463 own shares, corresponding to 1.45% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 27,083,796 own shares, corresponding to 1.06% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment