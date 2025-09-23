Santhera Announces Half Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 23, 2025 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the Company’s financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, reports on progress with AGAMREE® (vamorolone) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and provides updates on its corporate and financing initiatives.

Highlights

Total revenue increased 70% to CHF 24 million (H1 2024: CHF 14.1 million) driven by strong sales growth in launched markets in addition to growing royalty and product supply revenues

Product sales increased 76% to CHF 11.6 million (H1 2024: CHF 6.6 million), led by Germany and Austria with first contributions from the UK following the Q2 launch

Royalties from licensing partners in the U.S. and China of CHF 5.4 million (H1 2024: CHF 0.9 million), already >25% above full year 2024; further acceleration expected in H2 2025

Global sales (including partners) of AGAMREE exceed USD 100 million on a four consecutive quarter basis, ahead of expectations, triggering a USD 25 million sales milestone payment due, reflected in cost of sales (COS)

Operating expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) of CHF 25 million (H1 2024: CHF 24.1 million), in line with full year CHF 50-55 million guidance

Operating loss of CHF 35.4 million (H1 2024: loss of CHF 17.7 million)

Global rollout advancing with new distribution agreements (post period-end) across five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, India, and Türkiye

Cash and cash equivalents of CHF 18.4 million at June 30, 2025 (Dec 31, 2024: CHF 40.9 million); strengthened by approximately CHF 20 million of growth capital in September 2025

Cash-flow break-even guidance maintained for mid-2026

Full year 2025 revenue is expected to exceed the previous guidance range of CHF 65-70 million

Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera said: “It has been an exciting period for the business, as the global rollout of AGAMREE has continued at pace. Our partner Catalyst is seeing particularly strong demand in the US, with increasing expectations in China through Sperogenix. Sales in Germany and Austria continue to exceed expectations, and the UK is contributing positively following the Q2 launch. We look forward to the second half of the year, with the publication of our GUARDIAN study on the horizon and the rollout of AGAMREE continuing through direct launches in Europe and via distribution and licensing partners globally. All these efforts are aimed at enabling more patients access to this important treatment around the world.”



BUSINESS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

(Including post period events)

Direct market sales growing strongly with approximately 40% of steroid using DMD patients in Germany now treated with AGAMREE. Austria becomes the first country to have in excess of 50% market share for DMD patients taking corticosteroids

Pricing and reimbursement discussions advancing in Spain, Italy and the Nordic regions, with launches expected from Q4 2025 into Q1 2026

US partner Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) posted strong AGAMREE H1 sales of USD 49.4 million, on track to reach its guidance for FY 2025 sales of USD 100-110 million, which would trigger an additional milestone to Santhera of USD 12.5 million

Chinese partner Sperogenix Therapeutics Ltd. (“Sperogenix”) commences commercial rollout on a non-reimbursed basis. Forecasted demand in China for 2025 and 2026 has increased

Continued rollout of AGAMREE worldwide with distribution agreements signed for five Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries, India and Türkiye post period end

Catherine Isted joined Santhera as CFO in February and Dr. Melanie Rolli joined the Santhera Board in May

Successful launches drive own market sales in Europe

Following successful 2024 launches in Germany and Austria, patient numbers continue to grow, with approximately 450-500 patients having initiated AGAMREE and many of these patients having been on the therapy for well over a year. In Germany, use is broadening beyond the initial pediatric cohort as neurologists increasingly (re)start or switch older DMD patients to AGAMREE. Combination therapy with givinostat is also rising in the country. Roughly 40% of corticosteroid-using DMD patients in Germany have been treated to date with AGAMREE. In Austria, strong uptake has continued into 2025, making it the first country where more than half of steroid-using Duchenne patients are being treated with AGAMREE.

In the United Kingdom, after positive final NICE guidance in January 2025, AGAMREE became available nationwide from April. Updated UK guidelines on “Corticosteroids in Duchenne muscular dystrophy” (April 2025) favor daily regimens and recognize AGAMREE as equally effective with fewer side effects than traditional corticosteroids. In mid-Q3, Santhera introduced a home-delivery program to streamline access and reduce administrative burden on centers. Early feedback has been positive and is expected to support ordering momentum into Q4.

Advancing the rollout of AGAMREE across Europe

A key focus of the business is the continued rollout across Europe, and the Company is advancing multiple national reimbursement submissions and pricing negotiations across the continent.

AGAMREE has been available in Spain through a paid, named-patient program since mid-2024, and the Company has been working to secure full approval and reimbursement so all eligible patients can access the medicine. Santhera’s proposal is scheduled for discussion at the upcoming October CIMP meeting. Subject to a positive outcome, the launch into regional and hospital formularies is expected to begin in Q4 2025 and to continue into 2026 as regional rollout progresses. In Portugal, an early access plan is about to start, with pricing and reimbursement discussions running in parallel.

Across the Nordics – Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway – pricing and reimbursement filings are progressing alongside pre-marketing activities conducted by local teams. First sales are anticipated between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 as country launches commence.

In Italy, following discussions with the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), the Company has decided to update the reimbursement dossier with long-term GUARDIAN study data once available. Approval is anticipated in late Q1 2026, assuming good progress with regulators over the coming quarter. In the meantime, an early access program is being rolled out with the aim of covering the majority of Italian expert centers, supported by strong engagement with key opinion leaders and patient advocacy groups.

Reimbursement discussions continue in the Benelux region, with launches expected during 2026. In France, pricing negotiations with CEPS are ongoing. As previously disclosed, Santhera expects to include additional GUARDIAN data and potentially other supportive evidence in the dossier to achieve the appropriate ASMR rating and broader positioning. The Company will update the market on expected launch timing as discussions progress. In Switzerland, pre-marketing activities have begun, with marketing authorization expected in H1 2026, with fully reimbursed launch targeted for the second half of 2026.

Strong US partner sales with Catalyst continues

Santhera’s U.S. licensing partner, Catalyst, continued to report strong growth, delivering AGAMREE sales of USD 49.4 million in the first half of 2025, driven by accelerated physician adoption. This strong and sustained uptake underscores AGAMREE’s positioning as a new standard of care for DMD. Based on current projections, Catalyst has guided USD 100-110 million in 2025 sales. Upon achieving at least USD 100 million, Santhera would receive a USD 12.5 million milestone. The robust U.S. performance is also increasing Santhera’s inventory requirements and contributing to higher supply sales and royalties.

Sperogenix non-reimbursed commercial rollout commences

In China, partner Sperogenix commenced a non-reimbursed commercial rollout of AGAMREE in September 2025, in addition to the earlier started Early Access Program. Uptake has been encouraging, with more than 250 patients treated to date. Priorities for the second half of 2025 are to expand sales in the non-reimbursed market. In anticipation of increased demand in 2025-2026, Santhera is bringing forward inventory plans to provide product to this market.

Geographical expansion continues successfully

Across additional territories, Santhera is broadening access through distribution partnerships. In 2024, the Company signed an agreement with GENESIS Pharma SA covering 20 Central and Eastern European markets and established regional distribution agreements for Israel and Qatar. During 2025, Santhera signed further agreements in five Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Türkiye, and India, and continues to engage in various discussions to expand its global footprint and broaden patient access to AGAMREE.

New AGAMREE data to be presented in early Q4 2025

Santhera continues to generate additional long-term clinical outcomes in DMD patients with up to seven years on AGAMREE and looks forward to reporting long-term effectiveness and safety results from the GUARDIAN study in early Q4 2025. In parallel, real-world evidence abstracts from both younger and older patient cohorts in Germany – where AGAMREE has been available the longest – have been submitted for presentation at the World Muscle Society Congress in Vienna, October 7–11, 2025.

Pipeline development and business development initiatives

As previously guided, Santhera does not plan near-term investment in additional indication expansions for AGAMREE, though it retains the option to leverage partner-run studies at a future date. Resources will remain focused on maximizing the DMD opportunity. In addition, Santhera remains actively engaged in looking to expand its product portfolio and leveraging its infrastructure through licensing, distribution agreements, and potential M&A transactions, with updates expected in 2026.

Executive and Board changes

During the first half of 2025, there were leadership changes at both the executive and Board levels. In February, Catherine Isted joined as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Andrew Smith. She brings more than 25 years of life-sciences leadership and was formerly CFO of BenevolentAI, a Euronext-listed AI-driven drug discovery Company. In May 2025, shareholders elected Dr. Melanie Rolli to the Board at the AGM, replacing Dr. Otto Schwarz, who did not stand for re-election. She is a seasoned biopharma executive with over 20 years of international experience and is currently CEO of Helsinn Healthcare.

Financing (further detail given in the financials section)

In September 2025, Santhera secured approximately CHF 20 million in additional growth capital to meet increased product demand from partners and to support the acceleration of global launches. The financing comprised USD 13 million from a royalty monetization with R-Bridge, on terms designed to preserve long-term value while providing near-term growth capital. In addition, Highbridge increased its commitment with a CHF 10 million upsizing of its convertible bond, extending maturity and enhancing financial flexibility.

Guidance and outlook

Based on continued strong growth in both direct and partner markets, FY 2025 revenue is now expected to exceed the previous guidance range of CHF 65-70 million. At the same time the Company has maintained disciplined cost control, with operating expenses (excluding non-cash share-based compensation) for 2025, and on a constant-portfolio basis going forward, expected to remain within the previously guided range of CHF 50-55 million. Santhera reiterates its 2028 revenue guidance of EUR 150 million (including royalties but excluding milestones) and maintains its 2030 guidance of more than EUR 150 million in direct market sales alone (excluding all distributor and licensing market royalties and milestones).

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Financial highlights (including post period events)

Total revenue increased 70% to CHF 24.0 million (H1 2024: CHF 14.1 million)

Product sales increased 76% to CHF 11.6 million (H1 2024: CHF 6.6 million)

Santhera recognized CHF 12.4 million (H1 2024: CHF 7.6 million) from partners in China and North America, reflecting a 63% increase in royalties, milestones and product supply

Global sales (including partners) of AGAMREE exceed USD 100 million on a four consecutive quarter basis, triggering a USD 25 million sales milestone payment reflected in COS

Operating expenses of CHF 27.3 million (H1 2024: CHF 26.7million)

Operating loss of CHF -35.4 million (H1 2024: loss of CHF -17.7 million). Excluding the USD 25 million (CHF 20.3 million) milestone, operating loss was reduced by CHF 2.6 million

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 of CHF 18.4 million (December 31, 2024: CHF 40.9 million)

In September, the Company secured CHF 20 million in royalty and convertible bond financing

Cash-flow break-even guidance maintained for mid-2026



Net Revenue

In the first half year 2025, Santhera reported revenue from contracts with customers of CHF 24.0 million (H1 2024: CHF 14.1 million) driven by strong sales growth in launched markets in addition to growing royalty and product supply revenue. Net sales amounted to CHF 11.6 million following the continued success of AGAMREE in Germany and Austria with first contributions from the UK following the Q2 launch (H1 2024: CHF 6.6 million). Royalties and net sales to licensing partners increased substantially to CHF 5.4 million and CHF 5.7 million (H1 2024: CHF 0.9 million and CHF 1.2 million), driven by U.S. growth. Milestones in the period reached CHF 0.9 million compared to CHF 5.4 million in H1 2024, reflecting a Chinese milestone received in the prior year.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales increased to CHF 32.1 million (H1 2024: CHF 5.2 million). In addition to increased direct and indirect costs due to growing sales, this figure also reflects the milestone payment of USD 25 million (CHF 20.3 million) to ReveraGen and R-Bridge for the achievement of an AGAMREE sales milestone, which is agreed to be paid in line with cash flow generation. Cost of sales for the six months also included non-cash intangible amortization of CHF 2.5 million (H1 2024: CHF 2.5 million) and royalties payable of CHF 3.7 million (H1 2024: CHF 1.0 million).

Operating expenses and result

Operating expenses of CHF 27.3 million (H1 2024: CHF 26.7 million) were consistent year-over-year. These relate to employee expenses as the Company expands activities to support the commercialization of AGAMREE, offset by decreases in development expenses due to non-recurring longer-term study expenses closing in the prior year.

Development expenses amounted to CHF 11.7 million (H1 2024: CHF 13.8 million). The decrease of -15% was driven by the completion of longer-term studies and CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls) development activities coming to a close in the prior year.

Marketing and sales expenses were CHF 6.8 million (H1 2024: CHF 4.7 million). The increase of 45% was driven by the Company's expansion to support the commercialization of AGAMREE in Europe.

General and administrative expenses amounted to CHF 8.8 million (H1 2024: CHF 8.3 million), with additional activities focused on supporting commercial growth.

The operating result amounted to a CHF -35.4 million loss (H1 2024: CHF -17.7 million loss).

Financial income and expenses

Financial income amounted to CHF 8.1 million (H1 2024: CHF 8.6 million). The decrease was predominantly related to a lower gain in fair value of financial instruments and a decrease in interest receivable.

Financial expenses were CHF 11.4 million (H1 2024: CHF 6.0 million), primarily due to an increase in realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses.

In summary, this resulted in a net financial expense of CHF -3.3 million, compared with a net income of CHF 2.6 million for H1 2024.

Net result

The net result in H1 2025 was a CHF -38.8 million loss, compared to a loss of CHF -15.3 million in H1 2024 mainly driven by the one-time USD 25 million (CHF 20.3 million) milestone payable and the financial expenses.

Cash balance and cash flows

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of CHF 18.4 million compared to CHF 40.9 million as of December 31, 2024. This represents a decrease of CHF -22.5 million (H1 2024: decrease of CHF -13.9 million).

Net cash flow used in operating activities amounted to CHF -20.6 million (H1 2024: net cash outflow of CHF -15.3 million).

Net cash flow used in financing activities was CHF -1.6 million (H1 2024: CHF -0.4 million).

Assets and liabilities

Intangible assets decreased by CHF -2.5 million to CHF 66.4 million, reflecting amortization in the period.

Total assets decreased by CHF -21.7 million to CHF 130.8 million. This is a result of a CHF -22.5 million reduction in cash and decrease of trade receivables, offset by an increase in inventory to support sales growth following product commercialization.

Total liabilities increased by CHF 8.5 million to CHF 133.3 million driven by the 20.3 million milestone payment owed to ReveraGen and R-Bridge for achievement of sales milestones of AGAMREE, offset by a decrease in the fair value of financial liabilities.

Shareholders’ equity

Total consolidated equity as of June 30, 2025, was CHF -2.6 million compared to CHF 27.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Financing activities

This morning Santhera announced that it has secured approximately CHF 20 million in additional growth capital to meet increased product demand from partners and to support the acceleration of global launches.

R-Bridge royalty monetization agreement (USD 13 million)

Santhera has secured a royalty monetization with existing investor R-Bridge. Under the terms of the agreement, R-Bridge will receive 25% of net royalties on AGAMREE from Catalyst (North America) and Sperogenix (China). Upon closing, R-Bridge will pay Santhera USD 13 million (CHF 10.3 million), net of certain fees, upfront.

This is in addition to an existing agreement under which R-Bridge is entitled to 75% of future royalty income from these licenses. As with the prior arrangement, payments to R-Bridge are capped; once the agreed ceiling or duration is met, North American & China royalties revert to Santhera. Santhera retains buy-back rights over the royalty stream.

Highbridge convertible bond extension (CHF 10 million)

Under the agreement, Highbridge will provide an additional CHF 10 million via a new convertible note. The instrument will also exchange, at parity, the existing CHF 7 million convertible bond that was previously scheduled to mature on 30 September. The new convertible bond will have a three-year maturity, with a conversion price set at a 10% premium to the closing share price on the date of this announcement. In addition, the company will issue Highbridge approximately 110,000 shares as consideration for Highbridge agreeing to increased flexibility in relation to the CHF 35 million 4-year term loan signed in August 2024.

In the pivotal VISION-DMD study, AGAMREE met the primary endpoint Time to Stand (TTSTAND) velocity versus placebo (p=0.002) at 24 weeks of treatment and showed a good safety and tolerability profile [1, 4]. The most commonly reported side effects were cushingoid features, vomiting, weight increase and irritability. Side effects were generally of mild to moderate severity.

Currently available data show that AGAMREE, unlike corticosteroids, has no restriction of growth [5] and no negative effects on bone metabolism as demonstrated by normal bone formation and bone resorption serum markers [6].

▼ This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet

In CHF thousands Jun 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Tangible assets 2,311 2,571 Intangible assets 66,439 68,946 Financial assets long-term 249 245 Noncurrent deferred loss on financial instruments 2,967 4,913 Noncurrent assets 71,966 76,675 Current deferred loss on financial instruments 2,739 3,103 Prepaid expenses 437 373 Inventories 26,030 17,527 Trade and other receivables 11,199 13,885 Cash and cash equivalents 18,397 40,925 Current assets 58,802 75,813 Total assets 130,768 152,488 Equity and liabilities Share capital 1,358 1,343 Capital reserves and share premium 647,812 644,410 Accumulated losses (653,525) (614,693) Employee benefit reserve 2,116 (3,025) Treasury shares (63) (65) Translation differences (261) (272) Total equity (2,563) 27,698 Noncurrent payables 7,745 - Noncurrent term loans 32,123 31,729 Noncurrent royalty purchase agreements 27,294 33,165 Noncurrent derivative financial instruments 1,917 2,216 Noncurrent lease liabilities 1,662 1,940 Noncurrent contract liabilities 1,850 1,925 Pension liabilities 2,959 7,672 Noncurrent liabilities 75,550 78,647 Trade and other payables 24,441 9,224 Accrued expenses 16,583 19,345 Income tax payable 37 144 Current royalty purchase agreements 5,856 3,810 Current lease liabilities 592 553 Current convertible bonds 6,845 6,398 Current contract liabilities 89 56 Current derivative financial instruments 1,408 2,323 Current warrant financial instruments 1,930 4,290 Current liabilities 57,781 46,143 Total liabilities 133,331 124,790 Total equity and liabilities 130,768 152,488



Interim Consolidated Income Statement

In CHF thousands (except per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales 11,577 6,563 Revenue from outlicensing transactions 6,548 6,262 Net sales to licensing partners 5,888 1,289 Revenue from contracts with customers 24,013 14,114 Cost of sales (32,123) (5,215) Of which amortization intangible assets (2,491) (2,487) Of which royalties payable (3,728) (962) Of which milestones payable (20,490) - Other operating income - 67 Development (11,693) (13,771) Marketing and sales (6,804) (4,660) General and administrative (8,837) (8,265) Other operating expenses - (11) Operating expenses (27,334) (26,707) Operating result (35,444) (17,741) Financial income 8,116 8,638 Financial expenses (11,429) (5,986) Result before taxes (38,757) (15,089) Income taxes (75) (174) Net result (38,832) (15,263) Basic and diluted net result per share (in CHF) (3.04) (1.35)

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In CHF thousands Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Result before taxes (38,757) (15,089) Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 331 286 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 2,507 2,487 Share-based compensation 2,335 2,590 Change in fair value of financial instruments, net (4,052) (4,263) Change in pension liabilities 428 - Reversal of current provisions - (106) Income taxes paid - (91) Change in contract liabilities (42) - Change in net working capital 14,211 (1,887) Financial result net of change in fair value of financial instruments 4,408 1,042 Interest received 355 480 Interest paid (2,322) (732) Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (20,598) (15,283) Investments in tangible assets (71) - Investments in intangible assets - (72) Change in financial assets long-term - 82 Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (71) 10 Proceeds from exercise of equity rights 103 - Repayments of royalty purchase liability (1,430) - Payment of lease liabilities (290) (358) Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities (1,617) (358) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (242) 1,752 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (22,528) (13,879) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 40,925 30,370 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 18,397 16,491

