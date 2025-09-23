| Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| Thomas Corcoran
|
|2
| Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
|PDMR / Company Secretary
|b)
| Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
| Name
|Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
| 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Sale of ICG Units
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
€5.76 7,960
|d)
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 19 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
| Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
Director/PDMR Shareholding
| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc
