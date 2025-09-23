Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name Thomas Corcoran

 
 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status

 

  		PDMR / Company Secretary
b) Initial Notification Amendment

  		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

  		Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction   Sale of ICG Units

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  

                  Price(s)                                        Volume(s)
             €5.76                                           7,960

 

 
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		N/A
e) Date of the transaction 19 September 2025

 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

 
g) Additional Information  

