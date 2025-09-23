Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

23 September 2025

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025

Results announcement

The Company's Directors attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025. A summary of the information includes:

Loss in the period of 0.58 pence per share (0.8% on opening net asset value) (30 June 2024: return of 4.99 pence per share).

Net asset value of 70.70 pence per share (31 December 2024: 73.04 pence per share).

£268.7 million fund size (31 December 2024: £251.3 million).

Dividend paid of 1.83 pence per share in the period (30 June 2024: 1.80 pence per share).

The Board also declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 1.77 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 3 October 2025.

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/AATG30Jun2025.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment