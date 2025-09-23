Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
LEI Code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
23 September 2025

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025

Results announcement
The Company's Directors attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025.  A summary of the information includes:

  • Loss in the period of 0.58 pence per share (0.8% on opening net asset value) (30 June 2024: return of 4.99 pence per share).
  • Net asset value of 70.70 pence per share (31 December 2024: 73.04 pence per share).
  • £268.7 million fund size (31 December 2024: £251.3 million).
  • Dividend paid of 1.83 pence per share in the period (30 June 2024: 1.80 pence per share).

The Board also declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 1.77 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 3 October 2025.

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/AATG30Jun2025.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Half-yearly Financial Report 30 June 2025

