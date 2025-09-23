Roger Williams University Climbs to No. 35 in U.S. News & World Report Best Regional University Rankings

BRISTOL, R.I., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University climbed nine points in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Colleges rankings, coming in at No. 35 among the Best Regional Universities in the North. In the rankings released today, RWU also made the lists for Best Value School, Best School for Veterans, Best Undergraduate Engineering Program, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Roger Williams secured the No. 67 spot for Best Value Schools for providing the highest-quality education at an affordable price – with nearly $80 million in RWU financial aid awarded annually, a Roger Williams degree provides an excellent return on investment. The university also earned the No. 47 ranking among Best Colleges for Veterans, highlighting its dedicated support services and commitment to military-affiliated students. RWU’s distinction as a Top Performer on Social Mobility further reflects its success in helping first-generation students and those with the greatest financial need achieve their degrees.

Several undergraduate programs also earned recognition as best programs this year, including Business, Computer Science, Engineering, and Psychology. Adding to these accolades, RWU’s School of Engineering, Computing, and Construction Management was named to Newsweek’s 2024 list of Leading Engineering Programs, and the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business was ranked No. 59 for Career Outcomes in 2025 by Poets & Quants, spotlighting these schools’ innovative curriculum, hands-on learning opportunities, and growing national reputation.

“These rankings reflect our commitment to providing an outstanding, supportive, and affordable education for every student,” said RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis. “At Roger Williams University, students design powerful combinations of academics, research, and real-world experiences, guided by faculty mentors who are dedicated to their academic and personal success. With small classes and a community that fosters belonging, our students graduate prepared to lead in their careers and make a difference in the world.”

Beyond U.S. News & World Report, RWU continues to earn national recognition for academic excellence, community impact, and student life.

The Princeton Review named RWU School of Law as one of the nation’s leading law schools for its exceptional faculty, innovative curriculum, and close-knit student experience. As part of the 2025 Best Law Schools list , RWU Law garnered student praise for its “stellar faculty and strong academics,” its emphasis on “conscious lawyering,” and guaranteed opportunities for hands-on learning through clinics and externships. This year, U.S. News & World Report also ranked RWU Law No. 11 nationally for the percentage of graduates entering public interest law careers.

Forbes ranked RWU the No. 1 Best Online College in Rhode Island , recognizing RWU Extension School (RWU EXT) programs that allow students to complete degrees and earn credentials online with the same academic rigor and support as on-campus offerings. Designed to meet learners where they are, RWU EXT emphasizes accessibility for working professionals and adult learners. While most courses are offered asynchronously for maximum flexibility, many degrees can also be completed in a hybrid format, giving students the choice to combine online learning with in-person engagement.

Niche ranked RWU No. 21 nationally for Best College Food in America citing the university’s outstanding dining program that emphasizes quality, sustainability, and locally sourced ingredients. Committed to providing healthy, sustainable meals and an enriching student experience, RWU recently invested in a $2 million renovation of its Upper Commons dining facilities that refreshed the entire facility and added two new dining stations that offer allergen-friendly meals and a Create Your Own area enabling students to make their own meals with available, fresh ingredients.



SafeWise.com once again named Bristol the safest city in Rhode Island for the sixth consecutive year, providing RWU students the benefit of studying and living in a community consistently recognized for its safety.

“Our students and alumni know firsthand the strength of an RWU education,” Miaoulis said. “By connecting rigorous academics with hands-on learning in Bristol and Providence, we prepare changemakers who are solving challenges in their communities and beyond. These recognitions affirm that what we do here – providing opportunity, access, and excellence – has a transformative impact on individuals, communities, and the world.”



About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning dedicated to social and environmental justice, small classes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research and internship opportunities. Named No. 35 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by the Princeton Review, and No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in R.I. by Forbes, our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact in their careers, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs next.

