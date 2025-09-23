Results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Results of Annual General Meeting
23 September 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 September 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Based on an Issued Share Capital of 105,580,231 Ordinary Shares at the voting record date, 2.22% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting. The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (%)Votes at Discretion (%)Votes Against (%)Votes Withheld (%)
192.876.600.531.43
281.888.609.512.77
381.478.829.713.60
486.806.556.650.68
587.717.065.233.01
683.757.019.242.46
787.387.015.622.32
893.615.640.750.28
985.927.616.471.62
1083.628.308.082.50
1188.167.844.002.12

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2R and 6.4.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


Recommended Reading

  • September 04, 2025 10:08 ET | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc
    Intention to Fundraise

    FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLCLEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE04 September 2025 The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for...

    Read More
    Intention to Fundraise
  • August 29, 2025 11:30 ET | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc
    Total voting rights

    Foresight Ventures VCT plcLEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 Total Voting Rights29 August 2025 In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 29 August 2025, the Company's issued share...

    Read More
    Total voting rights