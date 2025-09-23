Motiv Electric Trucks, Van-Con, Inc. and CCMT Bring Clean Electric School Buses to D&M Tours and the Teaneck, Midland Park, and Ramsey New Jersey Boards of Education

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025 school year gets under way in New Jersey, the students in Teaneck, Midland Park, and Ramsey public school districts will be breathing easier as they enjoy the ride in fully-electric Type B school buses operated by D&M Tours. The zero-tailpipe emission buses, manufactured by Motiv Electric Trucks and upfitted by Van-Con , Inc. will replace aging gasoline buses. The project was developed and managed by Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT).

“With the start of the new school year, these new buses are on their routes, picking up and dropping off school children safely and sustainably,” said Tim Palomba, CEO of D&M Tours in Paterson, New Jersey. “These children and their communities will benefit greatly from the Motiv-Van-Con electric buses which dramatically reduce noise and air pollution in the bus “cabin” as well as in the multiple communities along the routes. Zero-emission buses are especially important for the Type A and B school buses that Van-Con makes because they are often used to transport special needs children, who generally spend a greater amount of time on a school bus than the other students.”

The four electric Type B school buses feature Motiv’s proven EPIC 4 platform and Van-Con’s safe and durable school bus body. Each bus eliminates idling, noise and vibrations as well as tailpipe pollution and CO2 emissions, providing students a healthy, quiet and safe ride to school. The routes serviced by this project, like many school transportation routes, are ideal for electrification due to their local, repetitive, predictable nature and the fleet’s ability to charge overnight at a central depot.

D&M tours will replace four older gasoline buses, avoiding up to 3,000 gallons of fossil fuel and related costs annually. Over the 15-year useful life of the project it is estimated that the Motiv electric buses will log 1,134,000 miles and eliminate over 2 million pounds of tailpipe emissions.

In addition to the health benefits, there are significant economic benefits to the district. According to an analysis from the Electric School Bus Initiative , an electric school bus can save the district more than $100,000 in lifetime fuel and maintenance savings compared to an equivalent diesel bus.

The school buses will travel between D&M’s fleet depot in Paterson to students in Teaneck, Midland Park, Ramsey, and multiple communities in between, providing health benefits all along the way. Research has shown prolonged exposure to poor air quality increases rates of heart disease, impaired lung function and lower IQ levels. Paterson accounts for 62 percent of all asthma Emergency Room visits in Passaic County, but only accounts for 29 percent of the Passaic County’s population. Children in Passaic County under the age of 5 have an asthma rate that is 65 percent higher than the New Jersey statewide average.

"This is a wonderful representation of our Better Trucks, Better World vision. Replacing aging diesel school buses with clean, electric alternatives represents exactly the kind of meaningful health and environmental progress we're working to accelerate as we expand the presence of our class 4 electric truck platform," said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. "Students, drivers, and the communities these buses serve will all benefit from the elimination of harmful diesel emissions, while D&M Tours gains the operational advantages and cost savings of electric."

“We are pleased to deliver these buses to one of our best customers as he helps lead the school bus industry into the next century,” said Jim Anderson, President of Van-Con, Inc. “These four buses are the first four of a total of 29 electric school buses we are building with Motiv for districts and contractors across New Jersey.”

“Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT) appreciates the opportunity to partner with D&M Tours, Inc., Van-Con, Inc., and Motiv to deliver the first fleet of electric school buses built in part in New Jersey,” said James Sherman, CEO of CCMT. He noted that “CCMT’s integration of the buses, DCFC chargers, and OCPP charge management software gives D&M the operational control of charging, real-time economic transparency of charging costs, and management reports it needs. I am pleased to report that the electric school bus fleet, chargers, and control software integration worked seamlessly all summer long.”

Other project partners include the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) which provided funding for the project, Vanore Electric, Inc., which was the electrical contractor for the project; PSE&G, which helped expedite the project, and Grid Link, Inc., which was the OCPP/charge management software system provider.

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11 am at the D&M Tours facility at 20 Shady Street in Paterson, NJ. Persons interested in attending may contact jsherman@ccmtdg.com for an invitation.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009, Motiv is a privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium duty, zero-emission electric trucks and buses, producing a range of vehicles, including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks, designed to eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, healthier and safer ride.

Motiv's combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own net-zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

On August 15, 2025, Motiv and Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a transaction that will create a leading North American medium-duty electric truck OEM. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to approval by Workhorse’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

More information about the company's products and services is available at https://www.motivtrucks.com .

About Van-Con, Inc.

Van-Con, Inc. is a 50 year old New Jersey company founded on the principle of safety first. Starting with Paul Anderson, Sr. back in 1973 and continuing today under Jim and Linda Anderson, Van-Con, Inc. has been a school bus innovator from the start. This means being one of the earliest proponents for school bus safety standards, development of the first 16 passenger Type A school bus, and one of the first school bus body builders to offer ADA compliant wheel-chair lifts. Today, Van-Con, Inc. manufactures a variety of Type A and B school buses and there are literally hundreds of Van-Con school buses on the road with scores of customers across New Jersey. Van-Con, Inc. is located in Middlesex, NJ. www.vanconbus.com

About Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT).

CCMT is the leading low, zero, and negative carbon fuels and fleets project development and management firm in New Jersey that provides advisory services and also delivers design-build fully operational charging or fueling infrastructure. CCMT has delivered hydrogen and electric truck and bus fleet projects and is currently working on renewable natural gas (RNG) projects for public and private fleets. Among CCMT’s completed projects are the 2021 delivery of 5 BYD garbage trucks to the Jersey City DPW; the 2022 delivery of 10 BYD terminal tractors to the Red Hook Container Terminal in Port Newark, NJ; the 2025 delivery of 2 BYD garbage trucks and 3 Motiv senior citizen shuttle buses to Woodbridge Township, NJ; the 2025 delivery of 1 BYD garbage truck and 2 Motiv commuter “HOP” shuttle buses to Hoboken, NJ; and the 2025 delivery of multiple Motiv dry goods box and cold plate last mile delivery trucks to the Elizabeth Board of Education.

About D&M Tours, Inc.

D&M Tours, Inc. has been in business for over 25 years and is one of the largest private school bus contractors in northern New Jersey and a leader in the drive to more sustainable fuels and school buses. The D&M fleet consists of diesel, gasoline, propane, and now electric school buses. D&M is trusted to serve some of the largest and smallest school districts in New Jersey including Paramus, Teaneck, and other public and private schools. D&M is also a pillar of the local Paterson, NJ community, providing a source of employment for dozens of drivers, mechanics, dispatchers, yardmen, and others whom together make D&M one of the safest and cleanest operators in the business.

